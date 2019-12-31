Home Business

Core sector output shrinks by 1.5 per cent in November amidst negative growth

The growth rate of cement production dropped to 4.1 per cent from 8.8 per cent in November 2018. The output of refinery products and fertilizers increased by 3.1 per cent and 13.

Published: 31st December 2019 06:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2019 09:16 PM   |  A+A-

construction, economy, building, workers, labourers, Infrastructure

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Showing no signs of improvement, the output of eight core infrastructure industries contracted for the fourth consecutive month in November by 1.5 per cent, according to official data released on Tuesday.

Since August, the eight-core industries are recording negative growth.

The output of coal, crude oil, natural gas, steel, and electricity declined by 2.5 per cent, 6 per cent, 6.4 per cent, 3.7 per cent and 5.7 per cent respectively, according to the data.

The eight-core sectors had expanded by 3.3 per cent in November 2018.

The growth rate of cement production dropped to 4.1 per cent from 8.8 per cent in November 2018.

The output of refinery products and fertilizers increased by 3.1 per cent and 13.6 per cent respectively in November 2019 over the year-ago month.

During the April-November period, core industries recorded flat growth (zero per cent) against 5.1 per cent in the year-ago period.

Commenting on the data, ICRA Ltd said: "We expect the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) to report modest growth in November 2019 after having contracted since September 2019".

These industries comprise 40.27 per cent of the weight of items included in the IIP.

While crude oil output remained in the negative since November 2018, natural gas production was in negative since April this year.

Similarly, coal output was declining since July this year.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Infrastructure industries Coreindustries
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi launches Twitter campaign in support of Citizenship Act
Whose government is running the country? Who is lying?
67-year-old Kochaniyan and 65-year-old Lakshmi Ammal tie the nuptial knot at the Ramavarmapuram Government Old Age Home in Thrissur on Saturday | Express
Old age home sweethearts tie nuptial knot, create history
Indian skipper Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
Ricky Ponting picks Virat Kohli as captain of his Test team of the decade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
One Plus phone. (Photo | Twitter)
Which is the best OnePlus phone to buy at the end of 2019?
Army Chief General Bipin Rawat (Photo | PTI)
Army better prepared to take on enemies: CDS General Bipin Rawat
Gallery
TO TIPU OR NOT TO TIPU: BJP leaders demanded the removal of Tipu Sultan lessons from textbooks. However, a special committee was formed to deliberate whether lessons pertaining to the Mysuru ruler should be dropped, retained, or modified. The committee members, comprising subject experts, submitted a report to the Karnataka Textbook Society on December 6. A decision, however, is yet to be announced. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Karnataka's 2019: Things you don't want to miss 
Over the past year, the Tamil film industry has been privy to several controversies from post-release censoring to unending plagiarism disputes. The neverending insensitive remarks on women harassment and the MeToo moment have sparked spirited discourse and often, evoked deafening silence. Fan wars turned uglier. Politicians became more intolerant.
Kollywood 2019: Tamil cinema's trials and tribulations this year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp