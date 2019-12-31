Home Business

Government cuts expenditure limit for March quarter on revenue concerns

During the first two months of the quarter, the expenditure should not exceed beyond 15 per cent from the existing criteria of 18 per cent of the BE.

Published: 31st December 2019 05:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2019 05:36 PM   |  A+A-

Stocks, BSE, Sensex, NSE

For representational purposes.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Faced with a shortfall in revenue collection, the government has initiated austerity measures by revising downwards the expenditure limit for the January-March period of the ongoing financial year.

The government has asked all departments to restrict the expenses to 25 per cent of the Budget Estimate (BE) in January-March.

"Considering the fiscal position of the government in the current financial year, it has been decided to cap the expenditure in the last quarter and last month of the current financial year," an office memorandum issued recently by Budget division of the finance ministry said.

Expenditure in the March quarter is to be restricted to 25 per cent of the BE as against an earlier limit of 33 per cent, while expenditure in the last month should not exceed 10 per cent as compared to a 15 per cent limit earlier, it said.

During the first two months of the quarter, the expenditure should not exceed beyond 15 per cent from the existing criteria of 18 per cent of the BE, it said.

"In case of any expenditure through re-allocation of savings within the Grant requiring prior approval of Parliament, expenditure may be incurred only after obtaining the approval of Parliament through Supplementary Demands for Grants," it said.

Any additional expenditure may be incurred after having obtained the approval of Parliament, it added.

"Ministries and Departments are requested to observe the above guidelines strictly and regulate the expenditure accordingly in the current financial year," it said.

However, it has been clarified that items of large expenditure would continue to be governed by the guidelines issued previously.

The last revision in expenditure guidelines took place in 2017 when it was decided to restrict the expenditure to 33 per cent and 15 per cent in the last quarter and last month, respectively of the financial year.

The latest revision in expenditure cut comes at a time when there is pressure on meeting the fiscal deficit target of 3.3 per cent for the current fiscal.

The country's fiscal deficit hit 102.4 per cent of 2019-20 Budget Estimate at Rs 7.2 lakh crore at the end of October.

There is widespread speculation that fiscal deficit target may be relaxed because of the lower-than-estimated tax collection and the subdued non-tax mop-up, especially disinvestment.

Gross direct tax collection increased by 5 per cent till November. The finance ministry has a 15 per cent growth in direct tax collection at Rs 13.80 lakh crore for the current fiscal.

With regard to indirect tax, Goods and Services Tax remains a matter of concern for various reasons.

The Central GST collection fell short of the Budget Estimate by nearly 40 per cent during April-November 2019-20, according to government data.

The actual CGST collection during April-November stood at Rs 3,28,365 crore, while the Budget Estimate is of Rs 5,26,000 crore for these months.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Budget Estimate Budget 2020 Revenue
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi launches Twitter campaign in support of Citizenship Act
Whose government is running the country? Who is lying?
67-year-old Kochaniyan and 65-year-old Lakshmi Ammal tie the nuptial knot at the Ramavarmapuram Government Old Age Home in Thrissur on Saturday | Express
Old age home sweethearts tie nuptial knot, create history
Indian skipper Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
Ricky Ponting picks Virat Kohli as captain of his Test team of the decade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
One Plus phone. (Photo | Twitter)
Which is the best OnePlus phone to buy at the end of 2019?
Army Chief General Bipin Rawat (Photo | PTI)
Army better prepared to take on enemies: CDS General Bipin Rawat
Gallery
TO TIPU OR NOT TO TIPU: BJP leaders demanded the removal of Tipu Sultan lessons from textbooks. However, a special committee was formed to deliberate whether lessons pertaining to the Mysuru ruler should be dropped, retained, or modified. The committee members, comprising subject experts, submitted a report to the Karnataka Textbook Society on December 6. A decision, however, is yet to be announced. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Karnataka's 2019: Things you don't want to miss 
Over the past year, the Tamil film industry has been privy to several controversies from post-release censoring to unending plagiarism disputes. The neverending insensitive remarks on women harassment and the MeToo moment have sparked spirited discourse and often, evoked deafening silence. Fan wars turned uglier. Politicians became more intolerant.
Kollywood 2019: Tamil cinema's trials and tribulations this year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp