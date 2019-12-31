SBI rings in New Year with cheap home loans at 7.9% interest rate 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Indian banks, it appears, may hand all the spoils from RBI and treat customers to ultra-cheap loans in New Year. By way of a taster, the country’s largest bank SBI on Monday reduced its external benchmark based rate (EBR) for retail and MSME customers by 25 bps, effective January 1, 2020. Hiding in plain sight is the year-end goodie, aka home loan rates, which are settling around a delightful 7% — a historic level to boot — lending gravity to the much-needed consumption boom and tempting paused buyers into decision-making.

For instance, SBI’s trailblazing move takes its rates to an all-time low, at least since 1994 for which comparable benchmark rates are available. From Wednesday, new home buyers can borrow at 7.9% interest, while existing EBR customers will see rates plummet further from 8.05% to 7.8%. Monday’s move makes it unique as it covers a tenor of 20 years, unlike in the past when the bank briefly offered floating loan rates at 7.5-7.75% in 2003 and 2004, but was applicable for loans up to five years only.

SBI isn’t the first bank to offer rates under 8%. In October, a few like Punjab National Bank offered EBR home loans at 7.8%, which will likely reduce further next month. But here’s the catch. Most banks linked EBR to RBI’s repo rate, which means, every RBI hikes or cuts repo rate, it will be dutifully passed on to borrowers. SBI, the largest commercial bank with 25% market share in home and auto loans, is the market mover. Evidently, other state-run lenders may lower rates in the days to come.

Moreover, banks are required to alter EBR-based rates at least once every three months. While banks like Syndicate Bank reset rates every month, others revise every quarter. The last reset was in October, when EBR came into force. The last time banks offered loans at 8% was in 2009 under a fixed-cum-floating loan product famously known as teaser loans. Under this, loans were given at an 8% fixed interest rate for 1-2 years after which it would switch to floating rates.