Home Business

A populist Budget targeting farmers, informal workers, middle class

An assured income support programme for 12 crore small and marginalised farmers with an outlay of Rs 75,000 crore per year.

Published: 04th February 2019 07:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2019 07:58 AM   |  A+A-

Farmer

For representational purposes (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

The Budget was populist in nature and announced several measures for farmers, informal sector workers and the middle class. To relieve farmer distress, the Budget unveiled the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi, an assured income support programme for 12 crore small and marginalised farmers with an outlay of Rs 75,000 crore per year. This is a good move, however, with an annual relief of only Rs 6,000 per year, it may not make any meaningful impact. 

There were some measures to help farmers get timely credit for cultivation besides fund allocations for rural development in the Budget, but nothing to push agri-technologies that enable transparent price discovery in commodity markets as well as help farmers increase crop yields. 

The pension scheme for workers in the informal sector, Pradhan Mantri Shram-Yogi Maandha, is welcome as it will provide a social security net for nearly 10 crore Indians. It will also be the first step towards generating formal data on the kind of jobs being created in this sector.

An Income Tax rebate for up to Rs 5 lakh and hiking the standard deduction to Rs 50,000 from Rs 40,000 will translate into higher disposable income for the salaried and middle classes and help boost urban demand, which augurs well for the overall economy.

The allocation for the welfare of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes has been substantially increased, which will help in improving the condition of these marginalised communities. The budgetary allocation of Rs 60,000 crore for MGNREGA for the economically weaker sections of society will also bring some relief.

In the area of education, the budget allocation for the National Education Mission has gone up. Similarly, the additional allocation for the Integrated Child Development Scheme will provide better pre-school education and primary healthcare as well as improve nutrition in young children and their mothers.

The allocation of Rs 1,330 crore for the Mission for Protection and Empowerment for Women is timely and will help in creating a safe and secure environment for women. 

Overall, the government did well to balance the populist tone of the Budget by signalling its commitment to stick to the road of fiscal discipline, pegging the fiscal deficit at 3.4 per cent of GDP (Gross Deomestic Product), slightly higher than the targeted 3.3 per cent for FY19. 

The Budget could have done more to strengthen the existing start-up ecosystem. It was disappointing to see that the start-up sector did not receive any relief in terms of a 10-year tax holiday for angel investors. However, announcement of a national programme on Artificial Intelligence is a welcome move. Such an initiative will go a long way in addressing the skills gap in this area.

The Budget also failed to announce GST (Goods and Services Tax) exemption on drugs to treat cancer, which is an urgent need given the huge disease burden that India faces.

In the final analysis, this Budget has tried to address various stakeholder groups in the run-up to the elections without unveiling any big idea.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Budget Budget allocation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kumbh Mela: Air pollution smothers India’s huge Hindu festival
For representational purposes
World Cancer Day: Did you know, men can also fall prey to breast cancer?
Gallery
Neymar is the only Brazilian soccer player in the history of the game to be featured on the cover of reputed TIME magazine. The cover of the magazine read 'The Next Pele' (Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday Neymar Jr: Ten times when PSG's Brazilian went down on the field
On 3rd February 2019 evening, a 'surprise visit' by CBI officials to the Kolkata police chief’s residence sparked a face-off between the state police and the central agency. (On the right, CBI officials are seen being forcibly taken to a police station./
Didi VS Modi: Anatomy of a crisis in photos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp