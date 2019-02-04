Stocks extend gain for 3rd day on fag-end rally; RIL jumps 3.52 pc

Home Business

Published: 04th February 2019 06:03 PM

By PTI

MUMBAI: The benchmark BSE Sensex Monday recovered from the day's low to end 113 points higher, as equities pulled off a fag-end rally led by RIL amid fresh inflows by foreign funds ahead of the RBI's monetary policy review.

After gyrating nearly 400 points between the day's low of 36,225.48 and an intraday high of 36,622.77, the 30-share index ended 113.31 points, or 0.31 per cent, higher at 36,582.74.

The index posted gains for a third straight day.

The NSE Nifty also edged higher by 18.60 points, or 0.17 per cent, to close at 10,912.25.

"Market rallied from the day's low led by few set of domestic focused companies, oriented at Consumption & Private Banks.

This is in attention with the interim budget, while additionally, market is also looking at the upcoming RBI policy, hoping for a change in stance from calibrated tightening to neutral," Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services, said.

Among the Sensex pack, Reliance Industries (RIL) was the biggest gainer, rallying 3.52 per cent to Rs 1,291.15.

The scrip contributed 139.52 points to the bourse's gain.

Other gainers include ONGC, Bajaj Auto, Kotak Bank, TCS, Tata Steel, Axis Bank, Maruti, HDFC and HUL, surging up to 3.03 per cent.

While PowerGrid, Yes Bank, NTPC, Sun Pharma, M&M, ITC, L&T and Bajaj Finance were the top losers, falling up to 3.13 per cent.

Rate sensitive stocks were muted in the trade today while consumption-based stocks were in positive.

Thankfully, since the US Fed has changed its stance and is said to be patient' given the uncertainties with US economic growth, this will provide some comfort to the emerging economies and given the slowdown in China, India remains attractive as an investment destination," Paras Bothra, President, Equity Research, Ashika Group, said.

Despite caution ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy review, scheduled to begin Tuesday, heavy buying in RIL lifted benchmark indices, traders said.

Weak cues from other global indices also capped the gains on domestic bourses, they added.

Broader indices, however, ended in the red, with the BSE Midcap and Smallcap falling up to 1.17 per cent.

The rupee, meanwhile, was trading 43 paise lower at 71.68 against the US dollar.

Brent crude futures rose 1.23 per cent to USD 63.52 per barrel.

On a net basis, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth a net of Rs 1,315.89 crore Friday, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net sellers to the tune of Rs 5.07 crore, provisional data available with BSE showed.

"Essentially, global markets are back under the comforting shade of the Fed Put.

The expectation of no more rate hikes in the near future is also a positive for EM and Indian equities," Sunil Sharma, Chief Investment Officer, Sanctum Wealth Management.

Elsewhere in Asia, Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 0.21 per cent, Japan's Nikkei was up 0.46 per cent and Shanghai Composite Index jumped 1.30 per cent; while Korea's Kospi slipped 0.06 per cent.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX was up down 0.03 per cent, while Paris CAC 40 fell 0.24 per cent in late morning deals.

While, London's FTSE surged 0.22 per cent.

