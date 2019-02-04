Want Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos to hire you? Here's how you should prepare

By Online Desk

Founder and CEO of e-commerce giant Amazon Jeff Bezos, who is also the richest man in the world, has revealed his definition of an 'ideal candidate' and his technique for identifying them during an interview.

Bezos, who used to conduct job interviews to Amazon.com himself during the firm's initial time, said he used to ask applicants two particular questions to understand their potentials.

These are his questions:

Talk about an objective you attained recently. How did you start off with the mission to achieve it? What all factors worked in your favour before achieving the target?



Talk about a project in which you failed. Why did it happen and what did you do after the failure? What did you learn from the whole episode?

For Bezos, the first question is an ice breaker. Somebody who isn't expressive of his/her own objectives in life is a bad candidate. Those who explain a successful project they completed at their previous workplace aren't good either. An ideal candidate will choose their life goals as the reply for this question, he says. The question also helped him to evaluate the adaptability of the candidate in front of him.

ALSO READ | Amazon has another 'Prime' holiday: Profit tops USD 3 billion

The second question helps the employer judge how responsible the candidate appearing for the interview is. An ideal worker will accept the responsibility for the defeat and won't blame it on a third party. The reply to the question also paves the way to understand if he/she is kind enough to learn from their mistakes.

Changing mind is not an offence

The billionaire, it seems, is not a big fan of staying consistent or holding on to a point forever. The 55-year-old believes that a smart mind will always be adaptable and is always ready to alter from a previous position if a situation demands it. Consistency in thought is not a positive attitude as far as he is concerned.

Jeff Bezos is ranked at the top of most lists of the world's wealthiest people, and his fortune currently hovers around $137 billion, according to estimates by both Forbes and Bloomberg. Virtually all of that is tied up in the nearly 79 million shares of Amazon stock (currently worth about $130 billion) that Bezos owns in the Seattle company, translating into a 16 per cent stake. Bezos, 54, also owns rocket ship maker Blue Origin and The Washington Post, which he bought for $250 million in 2013.

Bezos and his wife, MacKenzie had recently announced their decision of divorce, ending a 25-year marriage that played a role in the creation of an e-commerce company.