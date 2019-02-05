Home Business

India's service sector activity slips for second straight month; employment rises

RBI's Monetary Policy Committee is currently underway and the outcome of the meeting is scheduled for February 7.

Published: 05th February 2019 11:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2019 11:53 AM   |  A+A-

India service sector

For representational purposes (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The country's services sector activity fell for the second straight month in January, as new orders rose at the slowest rate in four months; despite which companies continued to hire staff, a monthly survey said Tuesday.

The seasonally adjusted Nikkei India Services Business Activity Index fell from 53.2 in December to 52.2 in January, indicating a softer expansion in output.

Despite easing marginally, the services PMI was in the expansion territory for the eighth straight month. In PMI parlance, a print above 50 means expansion, while a score below that denotes contraction.

"Expansion rates in the Indian service sector have been at similarly modest levels for the past four months, with January data extending the recent trend," said Pollyanna De Lima, Principal Economist at IHS Markit, and author of the report.

Lima further noted that there is some sign that growth may run out of steam, in the short-term at least, as seen by the weakest improvement in demand for four months and relatively subdued optimism.

According to the survey, a key factor restricting the rise in services activity was a softer expansion in new work and a moderate increase in sales, that was the weakest in four months.

Meanwhile, services employment continued to expand, with job creation at a three-month high.

"The increasing willingness of companies to hire workers should help reduce still high levels of unemployment in the country," Lima said.

On the prices front, a softer increase in prices charged for the provision of services was evident in January, with 97 per cent of firms leaving their fees unchanged during the month.

According to experts, the signs of easing inflationary pressures indicate that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is likely to adopt an accommodative monetary policy stance.

RBI's Monetary Policy Committee is currently underway and the outcome of the meeting is scheduled for February 7.

Meanwhile, the seasonally adjusted Nikkei India Composite PMI Output Index, that maps both the manufacturing and services industry, was at 53.6 in January, unchanged from December, and indicative of a solid expansion in private sector activity.

"Output growth in the private sector held steady for now, supported by a strengthening manufacturing industry. Should data for services carry on a downward path, we could see a slowdown in GDP expansion in the final quarter of FY18," Lima said.

Meanwhile, the government on January 31, revised the economic growth rate upwards to 7.2 per cent for 2017-18 from the 6.7 per cent estimated earlier, mainly driven by performance of farm sector.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
India service sector

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kumbh Mela: Air pollution smothers India’s huge Hindu festival
For representational purposes
World Cancer Day: Did you know, men can also fall prey to breast cancer?
Gallery
Neymar is the only Brazilian soccer player in the history of the game to be featured on the cover of reputed TIME magazine. The cover of the magazine read 'The Next Pele' (Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday Neymar Jr: Ten times when PSG's Brazilian went down on the field
On 3rd February 2019 evening, a 'surprise visit' by CBI officials to the Kolkata police chief’s residence sparked a face-off between the state police and the central agency. (On the right, CBI officials are seen being forcibly taken to a police station./
Didi VS Modi: Anatomy of a crisis in photos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp