Home Business

NCLAT rejects Tata Steel’s plea to uphold its bid for Bhushan Power

It was then that JSW Steel revised its bid to Rs 19,700 crore, against Tata Steel’s Rs 17,000 crore and Liberty House’s Rs 18,500 crore.

Published: 05th February 2019 09:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2019 09:24 AM   |  A+A-

Tata Steel

A signboard at a Tata Steel plant. (File photo | AFP)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Monday turned down Tata Steel’s plea to consider its bid for the debt-ridden Bhushan Power & Steel as the “most legitimate”. This places JSW Steel in a sweet spot to bag the insolvent company.

Tata Steel, which had emerged as the highest bidder in the first round of bidding, moved NCLAT after Bhushan Power’s lenders agreed to consider a competing bid by Liberty House, which the Tatas said had come into the race past the deadline.

However, the NCLAT order had upheld the lenders’ decision and ordered all the three bidders to submit revised bids with improved financial offers.

It was then that JSW Steel revised its bid to Rs 19,700 crore, against Tata Steel’s Rs 17,000 crore and Liberty House’s Rs 18,500 crore.

After hearing all the parties, the NCLAT bench headed by SJ Mukhopadhyay held JSW Steel’s revised offer for Bhushan Power & Steel valid under the Insolvency & Bankruptcy Code and called Tata’s plea “premature” and “unmaintainable”.

The tribunal further upheld the right of the committee of creditors to update, amend, modify or annul resolution plans with respect to conditions outlined in a process document. At this stage, JSW Steel now needs to get the nod from NCLT for its bid, while Tata Steel is yet to disclose if it will contest today’s decision.

Bhushan Power, part of the first 12 large corporate accounts shortlisted by the Reserve Bank of India for insolvency proceedings in June 2017, owes lenders more than Rs 47,000 crore and operational creditors over Rs 700 crore.

Meanwhile, the much-contested Bhushan asset case doesn’t seem to end here. Stepping into Ruia’s shoes as in case of Essar, the promoters of Bhushan Power approached the creditors for a settlement plan last week. Bhushan Power & Steel promoter Sanjay Singhal made a last-ditch effort to pay off the financial creditors entirely under Section 12A of the IBC. The committee of creditors for Bhushan Power & Steel, which had so far backed JSW Steel as the highest bidder, will be meeting next week to consider the plan and decide if they want to continue with the insolvency process or not.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bhushan Power NCLAT Tata Steel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kumbh Mela: Air pollution smothers India’s huge Hindu festival
For representational purposes
World Cancer Day: Did you know, men can also fall prey to breast cancer?
Gallery
Neymar is the only Brazilian soccer player in the history of the game to be featured on the cover of reputed TIME magazine. The cover of the magazine read 'The Next Pele' (Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday Neymar Jr: Ten times when PSG's Brazilian went down on the field
On 3rd February 2019 evening, a 'surprise visit' by CBI officials to the Kolkata police chief’s residence sparked a face-off between the state police and the central agency. (On the right, CBI officials are seen being forcibly taken to a police station./
Didi VS Modi: Anatomy of a crisis in photos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp