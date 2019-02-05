Home Business

RBI fines Axis Bank, UCO Bank and Syndicate Bank for non-compliance of norms

Axis Bank has been charged Rs 2.2 crore for contravention of the directions related to detection of counterfeit notes and non-compliance of norms related to payment through cheques.

Published: 05th February 2019 10:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2019 10:20 PM   |  A+A-

RBI logo

A Reserve Bank of India (RBI) logo is seen at the gate of its office in New Delhi, India.

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Tuesday said it has imposed a total penalty of Rs 2.2 crore on private sector lender Axis Bank in two separate cases. A penalty of Rs 2 crore has also been imposed on UCO Bank and Rs 1 crore on Syndicate Bank for violation of norms.

The RBI said penalty of Rs 2 crore has been imposed each on Axis Bank and UCO Bank for non-compliance of norms related to payment through cheques.

In another case, a penalty of Rs 20 lakh has been imposed on Axis Bank for contravention of the directions related to detection and impounding of counterfeit notes. The penalty on Syndicate Bank has been imposed for violation of guidelines related to checking fraud and managing risk.

The RBI, however, said the action on banks is based on deficiencies in regulatory compliance and is not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the bank with its customers.

