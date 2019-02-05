Home Business

RBI's rate-setting panel starts meet, to announce decision on Thursday

The six-member MPC, headed by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, will meet between Tuesday and Thursday for the sixth bi-monthly monetary policy statement for 2018-19.

Published: 05th February 2019 04:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2019 04:13 PM   |  A+A-

RBI

RBI (File | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The RBI's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) Tuesday began 3-day meet to decide on key rates amid expectations it would change stance to neutral on low inflation but may not cut rates due to fiscal challenges and rising oil prices.

The six-member MPC, headed by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, will meet between Tuesday and Thursday for the sixth bi-monthly monetary policy statement for 2018-19.

Deviating from the practice of releasing the resolution of MPC in afternoon, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will place it on its website at 11.45 am on February 7.

The RBI maintained status quo on the key lending rate (repo) in its last three bi-monthly policy reviews after raising the rate twice by 25 basis points each in the fiscal.

Currently, the repo rate stands at 6.50 per cent.

According to experts, the MPC is likely to change its policy stance to 'neutral' from the current 'calibrated tightening' in its meeting this week on low inflation footprint but would refrain from cutting interest rates due to fiscal challenges and rising crude oil prices.

In its previous monetary policy review in December 2018, the RBI had kept interest rates unchanged but held out a promise to cut them if the upside risks to the inflation do not materialise.

Having raised rates twice this fiscal, the central bank retained its 'calibrated tightening' policy stance.

The government has mandated the RBI to contain retail (Consumer Price Index-based) inflation at 4 per cent (+,- 2 per cent).

Continued decline in food prices pulled down retail inflation to an 18-month low of 2.19 per cent in December 2018.

The country's largest lender SBI in its research report 'Ecowrap' has said the RBI might cut key lending rate by 0.25 per cent in view of benign inflation.

"We now expect RBI to change its stance in February, but it is likely to remain on a pause mode. The first cut might happen in April 2019, but we believe it will be shallow rate cut cycle.

"However, we will not be overtly surprised if the RBI delivers a 25 bps rate cut on February 7 itself," the report said.

Meanwhile, Abhishek Bansal, chairman of ABans Group of Companies, said after looking at the inflation numbers, "we are expecting a change in the RBI policy stance from 'calibrated tightening' to 'neutral'.

Meanwhile, BofA Merrill Lynch Global Research report has said the MPC should cut rates by 25 bps on Thursday.

"It is better to act now than wait till April as the busy season ends in March," it said.

Besides, Japanese financial major Nomura in a report has said RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das has expressed concerns about the stickiness of core inflation, suggesting the MPC would see this budget as an additional need to maintain caution and stay on hold.

"Nevertheless, we believe the MPC will have adequate cause to correct its 'calibrated tightening' stance to 'neutral' at its February policy meeting," it said.

It is the first MPC meeting under Das, who took charge in December 2018 following the sudden exit of Urjit Patel.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
RBI Shaktikanta Das Monetary Policy Committee

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kumbh Mela: Air pollution smothers India’s huge Hindu festival
For representational purposes
World Cancer Day: Did you know, men can also fall prey to breast cancer?
Gallery
Neymar is the only Brazilian soccer player in the history of the game to be featured on the cover of reputed TIME magazine. The cover of the magazine read 'The Next Pele' (Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday Neymar Jr: Ten times when PSG's Brazilian went down on the field
On 3rd February 2019 evening, a 'surprise visit' by CBI officials to the Kolkata police chief’s residence sparked a face-off between the state police and the central agency. (On the right, CBI officials are seen being forcibly taken to a police station./
Didi VS Modi: Anatomy of a crisis in photos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp