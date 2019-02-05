Renault appoints Venkatram Mamillapalle as India head, Sumit Sawhney to take up global role

By PTI

NEW DELHI: French auto major Renault Tuesday announced a leadership change in its Indian operations with Venkatram Mamillapalle set to take charge from current MD and head Sumit Sawhney, who will be moving to a new position within the group.

The change will be effective from March 1, 2019, the company said in a statement.

Mamillapalle, who till recently was the Head of Renault-Nissan-Avtovaz Purchasing Organisation in Russia, comes with extensive automotive experience and has worked with various Indian and international original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), it added.

He will report to Chairman, AMI (Africa-Middle-East-India) Region for Groupe Renault, Fabrice Cambolive.

Commenting on the change, Cambolive said, "Sumit will continue to be the member of Africa-Middle East India Region executive committee and his new position will be announced soon.

Over the last six years, Sawhney has been instrumental in laying a strong foundation for establishing and growing the Renault brand in India, he added.

"Under his leadership, Renault has become the number one European brand in this highly competitive and dynamic automotive market with two strong pillar models Duster and Kwid," Cambolive said.

Sawhney had joined Renault India in 2012 from General Motors.

Cambolive further said, "India is an important market for Groupe Renault's future growth plans. I am confident that Venkatram will build on the momentum and will further drive the growth and performance of our operations in India."