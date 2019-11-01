Home Business

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles joins hands with Peugeot owner PSA Group

The mega merger will pave the way for both companies to increase their global footprint.

Published: 01st November 2019 10:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2019 12:51 PM   |  A+A-

Fiat Chrysler and PSA Peugeot merger.

Fiat Chrysler and PSA Peugeot merger.

By Arshad Khan
Express News Service

American-Italian carmaker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) and France’s PSA Group on Thursday approved merger of their operations to create a new group which could take on more nimble rivals in an ever-challenging market.  

The new entity will become the world’s fourth-largest global automobile maker with a capacity to make 8.7 million vehicles, with combined revenues of nearly 170 billion euros. The merger is expected to produce synergies which would make the new giant corporation a leaner, meaner competitor. It is projected that 80 per cent of the synergies would be achieved after 4 years.

The total one-time cost of achieving the synergies is estimated at 2.8 billion euros.  “In a rapidly changing environment, with new challenges in connected, electrified, shared and autonomous mobility, the combined entity would leverage its strong global R&D footprint and ecosystem to foster innovation and meet these challenges with speed and capital efficiency,” FCA said in a statement on Thursday.

Analysts said that the merger reflects the pressure imposed on automotive players by the undergoing transformation known as CASE - Connected, Autonomous, Shared and Electric.

“The substantial investments it requires are bringing carmakers together at different levels and models of cooperation. This merger is another reflection of a growing trend,” Pedro Pacheco, Senior Research Director (Germany) in Gartner’s CIO Research Group said. 

ALSO READ | Fiat-PSA merger win-win for India market: Analysts

He added that for PSA and FCA individually, it’s a way to expand their volumes, global footprint and achieve greater economies of scale. "At present, only three passenger vehicle makers — Volkswagen, Toyota Motor Corp and Renault  Nissan Alliance — has a bigger global sales volume than the combined sales of PSA and FCA. However, there also exist some challenges that need to be addressed. PSA has just recently acquired Opel and the Fiat-Chrysler merger didn’t happen that long ago, so this would be a fusion of companies from 4 different countries that must become fully integrated. In addition, PSA and FCA often compete in the same markets, segments and in similar price brackets, which could anticipate some need for consolidation,” Pacheco said. 

It must be also noted that approval for this merger comes months after FCA cancelled merger talks with PSA’s rival firm Renault. 

Fiat which is facing a downturn in its markets has been open for merger talks for quite some time, like other carmakers.

Volkswagen in July said it will work with Ford Motor on electric and self-driving car technology, while Japan’s Toyota Motor is strengthening ties with Suzuki Motor and China’s BYD Co.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Fiat Chrysler PSA Group Peugeot Fiat and Peugeot merger
India Matters
Image of medical studnets used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
MBBS fee in private colleges may be capped at Rs 8 lakh a year
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Madhya Pradesh villager turns 'padman', promotes menstrual hygiene
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Want to protect your debit, credit cards from conmen? Here's a simple plan! 
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
NRC cut-off date likely to be pre-1971: Home Ministry sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(L)The crack on the floor of the classroom at Govt Sarvajana Higher Secondary School in Wayanad, (R) Class 5 student Shehla Sherin who died of snake bite.
Snakebite and lack of timely medical care takes life of schoolgirl in Kerala's Wayanad
Did you know, Bangalore hosts a 'Groundnut Fair'?
Gallery
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
A day after a violent standoff with the Delhi Police, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union accused the Delhi Police of brutality and accused the government of destroying the atmosphere of education at a press conference on campus. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
JNU students demand complete rollback of hostel fee hike, meet high-power committee
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp