Home Business

Fiscal deficit touches 93%; tax collection a concern

The collection was 39.4 per cent of the budget target in the same period last fiscal.

Published: 01st November 2019 02:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2019 03:51 PM   |  A+A-

money, 100 rupee note, india economy, indian economy, money, cash, currency

(File photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The economic slowdown has started weighing on the government’s tax collection; net tax collection for the six months ending September 30 stood at Rs 6.07 lakh crore, just 36 per cent of the full-year target of Rs 16.49 lakh crore. The collection was 39.4 per cent of the budget target in the same period last fiscal.

Data released by the Controller General of Accounts on Thursday showed that fiscal deficit reached nearly 93 per cent of the budget estimate at Rs 6.52 lakh crore by the end of September. The deficit stood at 95.3 per cent of 2018-19 budget estimates in the year-ago period.

However, experts claimed that this is mainly due to the RBI dividend. “Had there not been a one-time windfall gain from RBI, the fiscal deficit would have been much worse,” Pant said.

The Centre has pegged the fiscal deficit for the current fiscal at Rs 7.03 lakh crore, aiming to restrict the deficit at 3.3 per cent of GDP.

In absolute terms, revenue receipts stood at Rs 8,16,467 crore in September. For the entire 2019-20, the revenue receipts have been pegged at Rs 19.62 trillion.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Fiscal deficit taxes economic slowdown
India Matters
Image of medical studnets used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
MBBS fee in private colleges may be capped at Rs 8 lakh a year
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Madhya Pradesh villager turns 'padman', promotes menstrual hygiene
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Want to protect your debit, credit cards from conmen? Here's a simple plan! 
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
NRC cut-off date likely to be pre-1971: Home Ministry sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(L)The crack on the floor of the classroom at Govt Sarvajana Higher Secondary School in Wayanad, (R) Class 5 student Shehla Sherin who died of snake bite.
Snakebite and lack of timely medical care takes life of schoolgirl in Kerala's Wayanad
Did you know, Bangalore hosts a 'Groundnut Fair'?
Gallery
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
A day after a violent standoff with the Delhi Police, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union accused the Delhi Police of brutality and accused the government of destroying the atmosphere of education at a press conference on campus. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
JNU students demand complete rollback of hostel fee hike, meet high-power committee
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp