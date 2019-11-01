Home Business

In the fitness of things? Google buys Fitbit for $2.1 billion

The move comes with Google seeking to expand beyond its core business of online search into hardware, and with Fitbit struggling against rivals including Apple.

Published: 01st November 2019 07:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2019 07:46 PM   |  A+A-

Google

For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

Fitbit is being acquired by Google's parent company Alphabet for about $2.1 billion, who are wading into the crowded and competitive field of wearables and fitness technology.

Fitbit is a pioneer in wearable technology, but it has been shredded by competition recently. The company's market capitalisation soared to just under $10 billion after becoming a public company in 2015. Its value this week is well below $2 billion.

When rumors of a potential buyout by Google surfaced earlier this week, Fitbit shares soared almost 30%. The stock jumped another 17% at the opening bell Friday.

ALSO READ: Google's striking Quantum Computer feat; is the world ready for what comes next?

Alphabet said it will pay $7.35 per share for the company, which were trading at $7.20 each after the deal was announced.

"With Google's resources and global platform, Fitbit will be able to accelerate innovation in the wearables category, scale faster, and make health even more accessible to everyone," Fitbit co-founder and CEO James Park said in a statement.

Fitbit has 28 million active users worldwide and has sold more than 100 million devices.

The company said that its privacy and security guidelines won't change and that it will continue to be transparent about the data it collects and why. Fitbit said that it never sells personal information and that its health and wellness data will not be used for Google ads.

ALSO READ: Google hit by Australian lawsuit for misleading users about collecting 'personal information'

The deal is expected to close next year if approved by regulators and Fitbit shareholders.

A survey by research firm IDC for the second quarter of 2019 found Fitbit in the fourth place in the wearables and fitness technology market, which is led by China's Xiaomi. Apple, which makes the leading smartwatch, follows while Chinese-based Huawei is currently in the third place.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
google Fitbit google buys fitbit
India Matters
Image of medical studnets used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
MBBS fee in private colleges may be capped at Rs 8 lakh a year
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Madhya Pradesh villager turns 'padman', promotes menstrual hygiene
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Want to protect your debit, credit cards from conmen? Here's a simple plan! 
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
NRC cut-off date likely to be pre-1971: Home Ministry sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(L)The crack on the floor of the classroom at Govt Sarvajana Higher Secondary School in Wayanad, (R) Class 5 student Shehla Sherin who died of snake bite.
Snakebite and lack of timely medical care takes life of schoolgirl in Kerala's Wayanad
Did you know, Bangalore hosts a 'Groundnut Fair'?
Gallery
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
A day after a violent standoff with the Delhi Police, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union accused the Delhi Police of brutality and accused the government of destroying the atmosphere of education at a press conference on campus. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
JNU students demand complete rollback of hostel fee hike, meet high-power committee
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp