Despite opposition from Jio, COAI doubles down on relief demand

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Telecom industry body Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) has doubled down on its demand for government relief with respect to nearly Rs 1.42 lakh crore of dues, penalties and interest arising from the Supreme Court order favouring the government’s definition of AGR.

The COAI on Friday shot off an addendum to its earlier letter to the telecom minister seeking relief, after one member -- Reliance Jio -- accused the association of favouring two private operators (Airtel and Vodafone Idea) and acting as their mouthpiece. It also wrote to the government, stating that relief is not necessary since Airtel and Vodafone Idea have sufficient financial space to pay up the Rs 40,000 crore plus dues each.

However, COAI director-general Rajan Mathews reiterated the request for relief in the face of an “unprecedented” crisis, requesting that even if the entire due amount cannot be waived off, “the government (could) waive off the interest, penalty and interest on penalty”.

“Since the disputed payments go back to accumulation over the past 14 years, we request that the principal repayment of past dues be done over a period of 10 years, with a two-year moratorium,” he said, adding, “the support will go a long way to ensure that the sector can start the path of recovery from the current situation over time and serve Digital India”.

The SC had upheld the Centre’s position on including revenue from non-telecom businesses in calculating the AGR of telecom companies, a share of which is paid as licence and spectrum fee. It has also directed the telcos to pay the principal due along with interest and penalties in three months.