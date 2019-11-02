Home Business

Maruti Suzuki finally sees sales grow, others still suffer

New models, auspicious festive season and high discounts offered by MSIL are said to have helped the carmaker beat the slowdown, which the industry has been facing since more than a year.

Published: 02nd November 2019 11:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2019 11:10 AM

By Arshad Khan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: For the first time in the ongoing financial year, India’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki (MSIL) reported growth in its monthly sales figures. Maruti dispatched 1,39,121 units of passenger vehicles (PVs) to its dealerships in October 2019, against 1,35,948 units in the same month last year, clocking 2.3 per cent annual growth.

However, while MSIL managed to beat the slowdown, other manufacturers reported a year-on-year decline in sales last month. 

New models, auspicious festive season and high discounts offered by MSIL are said to have helped the carmaker beat the slowdown, which the industry has been facing since more than a year.

Maruti’s latest launch S-Presso managed to bring down the rate of decline in sales in of its entry-level segment. The company saw a 13.1 per cent decline in this segment in September, which was significantly lower than the above 50 per cent drop during the first half of the year.

Last week, while reporting 39 per cent drop in MSIL’s net profit for the second quarter, chairman RC Bhargava had said that October sales look promising for both the retail and wholesale segments, although that does not mean they are out of the woods yet.

Utility Vehicle major Mahindra & Mahindra reported 23 per cent year-on-year decline in PV sales at 17,785 units last month, while Tata Motors’ total PV sales declined 28 per cent to 13,169 units.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor’s domestic sales declined 6 per cent to 11,866 units and Honda Cars India reported 29.44 per cent decline in domestic sales at 10,010 units in October.

Rajesh Goel, an executive at Honda Cars, said, “At Honda, we also saw an increased sales momentum as compared to last few months and are hopeful that this trend will continue in the following months.”

TAGS
Maruti Suzuki MSIL Mahindra & Mahindra
