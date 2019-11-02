V-Mart losses widen to Rs 18 crore in September quarter

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Multi-brand retail chain V-Mart has posted a nearly fourfold increase in its net losses to Rs 18.04 crore for the July-September quarter of the current financial year, as compared to a net loss of Rs 4.02 crore it reported a year ago.

The pressure on profitability was primarily because of higher expenses as well as muted same-store sales growth, impacted by the economic slowdown.

Revenue, however, increased by 19.8 per cent during the quarter under review to Rs 263.23 crore. Its total expenses rose to Rs 338 crore during Q2FY20 from Rs 270 crore a year ago.

Same-store-sales growth stood at one per cent for the quarter. The company also expanded gross margin by 200 bps year-on-year with lower discounting during the quarter, it said in a statement.

Maintaining an accelerated pace of expansion, V-mart has opened 27 new stores during the first half of the year, taking its total store count to 250 in 18 states. In Q2, it added 14 new stores.

Furthermore, V-Mart aims to invest Rs 115 crore to open 60 stores this fiscal, a move that will significantly ramp up the company’s retail footprint in tier II cities and beyond.