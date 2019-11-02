Home Business

Yes Bank reports net loss of Rs 600 crore in second quarter

'Apart from the binding bind, Gill said the bank also has bids from eight private equity players totalling $1.5 billion,' Yes Bank CEO Ravneet Gill said.

MUMBAI: Yes Bank on Friday reported a net loss of Rs 600 crore for the July-September quarter of the financial year 2019-20 due to one-time tax adjustment of Rs 709 crore. The bank had reported a net profit of Rs 964 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. The bank’s profit after tax would have been Rs 109 crore but for the tax adjustment, the bank said.

Increase in provisions towards bad loans also rose to Rs 1,336 crore from Rs 939 crore last year, hurting bank’s profits. Asset quality deterioration was evident from Gross NPA, which rose to 7.39 per cent in the September quarter from 5.01 per cent in June quarter, and net NPA rising to 4.35 per cent from 2.91 per cent.

Yes Bank CEO Ravneet Gill told analysts in a conference call that the $1.2 billion (Rs 8,500 crore) offer received for the bank’s equity capital issue is from a US-based investor with a strong backing and financial ability to make the investment. He said the capital raising event “represents big turnaround for the bank”.

Apart from the binding bind, Gill said the bank also has bids from eight private equity players totalling $1.5 billion. Apart from that, he said, there is support from two of India’s most sophisticated financial investors, two of India’s finest entrepreneurs, willing to invest around $350 million.

