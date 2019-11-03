KFC may be romping ahead, but Pizza Hut struggling

Sesa Sen By

Express News Service

Fast food giant Yum! Brands’ Pizza Hut chain of restaurants may be in for a rough ride, struggling as it is with weak finances. But, its other brand KFC, which has survived several corporate cock-ups including health scandals and battling against a tide of rising veganism, only seems to be moving northward.

KFC grew 19 per cent in India in the quarter ended September this year despite a high base of 25 per cent the previous year, outpacing rival Westlife Development-owned McDonalds’ 14.3 per cent. Yum! measures growth through system sales, which includes the results of all restaurants regardless of whether they are company-owned or franchises restaurants.

While a few firms in the segment have blamed the high base for slowing same store sales growth, KFC has maintained that the market is still resilient, a rare note of hope and cheer amidst mostly grim economic commentary. Samir Menon, managing director, KFC India, said that this was the twelfth consecutive quarter of positive system sales growth for India and the region.

“We continue to unlock business potential through new restaurants and expanding our footprint in new cities,” he added.

On the other hand, Pizza Hut has put up a weak show with a mere two per cent system sales growth in India year-on-year versus rival Dominos’ 12.1 per cent.

“The pressure on sales growth was primarily because of its higher share of dine-ins than Dominos, which in the current macro environment has been challenging,” said Abneesh Roy, executive vice-president at Edelweiss Securities.

KFC India, however, has outpaced McDonald’s for the third consecutive quarter, after nine quarters spent lagging behind it, largely due to faster store expansion. Roy says he remains positive on KFC given the broad-based shift towards organised retail, positive outlook on discretionary consumption and waning of discounts by food tech apps.

Yum!’s Taco Bell also continues to gain momentum in India, which is on track to become one of the brand’s fastest-growing markets outside of the US. Yum! currently operates via three franchise partners in the country: Devyani International, Sapphire Foods and Burman Hospitality, which was recently made its master franchisee for the Taco Bell brand.

According to the NRAI, India’s Rs 4.2 lakh crore foodservice industry is set to grow nine per cent by 2022-23. Separately, Amazon’s foray into the cash-guzzling online food aggregator space with an initial war chest of $500 million is not only set to heat up competition, but will also give quick-service restaurant chains an edge. Amazon is expected to charge restaurants just one-fourth the amount incumbents collect as commission (around 20 per cent currently).