Home Business

Finance Minister brews second round of tax reforms

Fresh tax revisions aim to attract investments from foreign firms excluded from benefits of corporate tax cut in July

Published: 04th November 2019 09:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2019 09:48 AM   |  A+A-

The government had already slashed corporate tax, in line with recommendations of the report on the much-awaited Direct Tax Code.

The government had already slashed corporate tax, in line with recommendations of the report on the much-awaited Direct Tax Code.

By Anuradha Shukla
Express News Service

After announcing corporate tax cuts in July this year, the Central government is now planning a second round of tax reforms for foreign investors planning to set up or expand businesses in India.

“Considering the slowdown, the government is planning to encourage businesses to invest and expand in India. The government is considering a tax package for them, especially those who are investing in the labour-intensive sectors,” said a senior finance ministry official.

The government had already slashed corporate tax, in line with recommendations of the report on the much-awaited Direct Tax Code. The Centre has also implemented the recommendations for a faceless tax assessment system in the form of e-assessment.

As per the finance ministry’s own estimate, the decrease in corporate tax will reduce the government’s revenue by around Rs 1.45 lakh crore in the current fiscal, but officials claim that even the stress on revenue will not deter them from taking strong decisions to revive investment.

“The government has taken many reforms including the corporate tax cut. However, many foreign companies were not entitled for these benefits. Now the idea is to include the companies that are creating jobs and are sourcing from local vendors. The ministry is working on the proposal and once approved, this will attract many businesses to invest in India, and in turn create employment,” the official added.

The move comes after the poor performance in the industrial production, which contracted by 1.1 per cent in August, recording the worst performance in last seven years. Even the output of eight core industries in September contracted by 5.2 per cent, mainly on account of decline in output of coal, crude oil, natural gas, cement and electricity, according to government data released on Thursday.

The slowdown has started weighing on the government’s tax collection. The net tax collection for the six months ending September 30 was at Rs 6.07 lakh crore,36 per cent of the full-year target of Rs 16.49 lakh crore. The collection was 39.4 per cent of the budget target in the same period last fiscal year. In absolute terms, revenue receipts stood at Rs 8,16,467 crore at the end of September. For the entire 2019-20, the revenue receipts have been pegged at Rs 19.62 lakh crore.

Determined to boost investments

As per the finance ministry’s own estimate, the decrease in corporate tax will reduce the government’s revenue by around I1.45 lakh crore in the current fiscal, but officials claim that even the stress on revenue will not deter them from taking strong decisions to revive investment.

PM beams about faceless tax assessment

India has rolled out “faceless tax assessment” to forestall any discretion or harassment in tax collection, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday as he highlighted major reform initiatives launched by his government in the financial sectors in the last five years, while speaking at an event to mark the golden jubilee of the Aditya Birla Group’s operations in Thailand. He asserted that India now has one of the most people-friendly tax regimes globally, and that efforts are on to further improve taxation system. He detailed how rolling out GST has led to economic integration in the country.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tax Reform Finance Minister Finance Ministry Direct Tax Code
India Matters
Image of medical studnets used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
MBBS fee in private colleges may be capped at Rs 8 lakh a year
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Madhya Pradesh villager turns 'padman', promotes menstrual hygiene
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Want to protect your debit, credit cards from conmen? Here's a simple plan! 
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
NRC cut-off date likely to be pre-1971: Home Ministry sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(L)The crack on the floor of the classroom at Govt Sarvajana Higher Secondary School in Wayanad, (R) Class 5 student Shehla Sherin who died of snake bite.
Snakebite and lack of timely medical care takes life of schoolgirl in Kerala's Wayanad
Did you know, Bangalore hosts a 'Groundnut Fair'?
Gallery
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
A day after a violent standoff with the Delhi Police, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union accused the Delhi Police of brutality and accused the government of destroying the atmosphere of education at a press conference on campus. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
JNU students demand complete rollback of hostel fee hike, meet high-power committee
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp