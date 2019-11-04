Home Business

Gold prices gain Rs 78; silver moves up by Rs 245

In the international market, both gold and silver prices were quoting lower at USD 1,509 per ounce and USD 18.08 an ounce.

Published: 04th November 2019 04:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2019 04:59 PM   |  A+A-

gold, jewellery, ornaments

For representational purposes. (Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prices of gold rose by Rs 78 to Rs 39,263 per 10 gram in the national capital on Monday due to wedding season demand, according to HDFC Securities.

"Spot gold prices for 24 karat in Delhi were trading up by Rs 78 with start of the Indian wedding season demand," said HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel.

On Saturday, the precious metal had closed at Rs 39,185 per 10 gram. Silver prices also moved up by Rs 245 to Rs 47,735 per kg as compared to the previous closing of Rs 47,490 per kg.

In the international market, both gold and silver prices were quoting lower at USD 1,509 per ounce and USD 18.08 an ounce.

Markets are waiting for fresh triggers from the US-China trade deal, he added. "The international gold prices traded steady off the intra-day high of USD 1,514 as markets are waiting for fresh triggers from US-China trade deal and absence of key economic data," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
gold silver HDFC Securities gold prices
India Matters
Image of medical studnets used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
MBBS fee in private colleges may be capped at Rs 8 lakh a year
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Madhya Pradesh villager turns 'padman', promotes menstrual hygiene
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Want to protect your debit, credit cards from conmen? Here's a simple plan! 
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
NRC cut-off date likely to be pre-1971: Home Ministry sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(L)The crack on the floor of the classroom at Govt Sarvajana Higher Secondary School in Wayanad, (R) Class 5 student Shehla Sherin who died of snake bite.
Snakebite and lack of timely medical care takes life of schoolgirl in Kerala's Wayanad
Did you know, Bangalore hosts a 'Groundnut Fair'?
Gallery
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
A day after a violent standoff with the Delhi Police, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union accused the Delhi Police of brutality and accused the government of destroying the atmosphere of education at a press conference on campus. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
JNU students demand complete rollback of hostel fee hike, meet high-power committee
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp