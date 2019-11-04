Home Business

No prima facie evidence to corroborate whistleblowers' allegations: Infosys

The IT firm said an anonymous letter containing allegations and no supporting evidence could not be regarded as being credible or concrete.

Published: 04th November 2019 05:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2019 12:01 PM   |  A+A-

Infosys

Infosys (Photo | EPS)

By Bismah Malik
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Two weeks after an anonymous whistle-blower group accused Infosys of violating accounting ethics for showing bigger profits, the IT services major told the National Stock Exchange (NSE) that it had not found any concrete evidence to support the allegations.

“With respect to the anonymous complaints, there is no prima facie evidence that the company has received until date to corroborate any of the allegations made,” the letter addressed to NSE said. With the announcement, share prices of Infosys rose 3.23 per cent on NSE to Rs 710, from the previous close of Rs 687.90.

Infosys said that disclosures regarding the whistle-blower complaints were not made before the stock exchanges or the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) as the corresponding event was not deemed to be ‘material’ under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015.

The IT firm said an anonymous letter containing allegations and no supporting evidence could not be regarded as being credible or concrete.

Various regulatory authorities in India and the US, including SEBI, National Finance Reporting Authority (NFRA) and the US Securities and Exchange Commission, are investigating allegations by the whistle-blower group, involving Infosys CEO Salil Parekh and CFO Nilanjoy Roy and about unethical practices to boost quarterly revenue and profits.

The stock exchanges had earlier sought responses from Infosys on its failure to disclose the whistle-blower complaint under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. The IT services firm replied that it was under no obligation to disclose the same under Regulation 30 of the LODR Regulations.

Anonymous complaints do not fall within the purview of deemed material events under the LODR Regulations. 

The anonymous complaints, according to Infosys, are still being investigated, and the company is not in a position to determine the concreteness, credibility and materiality of the complaints.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Infosys Infosys crisis Infosys row
India Matters
Image of medical studnets used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
MBBS fee in private colleges may be capped at Rs 8 lakh a year
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Madhya Pradesh villager turns 'padman', promotes menstrual hygiene
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Want to protect your debit, credit cards from conmen? Here's a simple plan! 
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
NRC cut-off date likely to be pre-1971: Home Ministry sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(L)The crack on the floor of the classroom at Govt Sarvajana Higher Secondary School in Wayanad, (R) Class 5 student Shehla Sherin who died of snake bite.
Snakebite and lack of timely medical care takes life of schoolgirl in Kerala's Wayanad
Did you know, Bangalore hosts a 'Groundnut Fair'?
Gallery
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
A day after a violent standoff with the Delhi Police, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union accused the Delhi Police of brutality and accused the government of destroying the atmosphere of education at a press conference on campus. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
JNU students demand complete rollback of hostel fee hike, meet high-power committee
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp