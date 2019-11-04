Home Business

Petrol prices fall for 4th consecutive day, diesel prices down

Petrol prices in Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai were reduced by nine paise per litre, while in Kolkata there was a reduction of eight paise per litre.

Published: 04th November 2019 01:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2019 01:15 PM

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Petrol prices dropped for the fourth consecutive day across the four metros on Monday, while diesel prices also registered a decline after a two-day break.

Petrol prices in Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai were reduced by nine paise per litre, while in Kolkata there was a reduction of eight paise per litre. Diesel prices, on the other hand, were reduced by five paise in Delhi, three paise in Kolkata and Mumbai, and two paise per litre in Chennai.

According to the Indian Oil website, petrol prices in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai have come down to Rs 72.65, Rs 75.37, Rs 78.33 and Rs 75 per litre respectively. Diesel prices in the four metros have come down to Rs 65.75, Rs 68.16, Rs 68.96 and Rs 69.50 per litres respectively.
 

