Home Business

Sale of PVs during festive season encouraging, but challenges persist

Most of the carmakers have reported October as the best month of the fiscal in terms of dispatches from factories to showrooms.

Published: 04th November 2019 10:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2019 10:15 AM   |  A+A-

Cars

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

On the back of a rise in demand during the festive season and high discounts offered by automakers, the passenger vehicle (PV) segment is expected to post growth in monthly sales for the first time in the ongoing financial year. Most of the carmakers have reported October as the best month of the fiscal in terms of dispatches from factories to showrooms.

Kotak Institutional Equities, in a recent note, said they expect the PV sector to report low single-digit growth on a year-on-year basis in October 2019 led by recovery in demand during the festive season and by higher discounting. However, the brokerage house added that while retail demand in the festive season is encouraging, BS6 challenge persists.

“The wholesale volumes downtrend continued, especially in the two-wheeler and commerical vehicle segments in October, as OEMs preferred to keep low dealer inventory levels before shifting to BS6 norms,” it said.

India’s largest carmaker, Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL), also remains cautiously optimistic over sales prospects going ahead, as many of the challenges that led to slowdown in the auto industry still exist.

“We are cautiously optimistic. The reason why we are cautious is that we do not have a crystal ball. Many of the factors like high cost of acquisition, confusion related to BS4 and BS6 norms, issues related to finance norms, liquidity, etc, continue to be there,” MSIL executive director (marketing & sales) Shashank Srivastava told PTI.

After nearly seven months, MSIL posted growth in domestic PV sales in October. It sold 1.39 lakh units in Indian during the month, up 2 per cent over October 2018.

“We are a bit optimistic because the stock levels are manageable as the dealers’ money is freed up due to good retail. We need to look at the situation for couple of months before we conclude the real direction of the industry,” Srivastava said.

Maruti Suzuki remains cautiously optimistic

India’s largest carmaker, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said it remains cautiously optimistic over sales prospects going ahead, as many of the challenges that led to slowdown in the auto industry still exist.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Passenger Vehicle Passenger Vehicle Sales
India Matters
Image of medical studnets used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
MBBS fee in private colleges may be capped at Rs 8 lakh a year
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Madhya Pradesh villager turns 'padman', promotes menstrual hygiene
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Want to protect your debit, credit cards from conmen? Here's a simple plan! 
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
NRC cut-off date likely to be pre-1971: Home Ministry sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(L)The crack on the floor of the classroom at Govt Sarvajana Higher Secondary School in Wayanad, (R) Class 5 student Shehla Sherin who died of snake bite.
Snakebite and lack of timely medical care takes life of schoolgirl in Kerala's Wayanad
Did you know, Bangalore hosts a 'Groundnut Fair'?
Gallery
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
A day after a violent standoff with the Delhi Police, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union accused the Delhi Police of brutality and accused the government of destroying the atmosphere of education at a press conference on campus. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
JNU students demand complete rollback of hostel fee hike, meet high-power committee
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp