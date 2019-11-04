Sale of PVs during festive season encouraging, but challenges persist

By Express News Service

On the back of a rise in demand during the festive season and high discounts offered by automakers, the passenger vehicle (PV) segment is expected to post growth in monthly sales for the first time in the ongoing financial year. Most of the carmakers have reported October as the best month of the fiscal in terms of dispatches from factories to showrooms.

Kotak Institutional Equities, in a recent note, said they expect the PV sector to report low single-digit growth on a year-on-year basis in October 2019 led by recovery in demand during the festive season and by higher discounting. However, the brokerage house added that while retail demand in the festive season is encouraging, BS6 challenge persists.

“The wholesale volumes downtrend continued, especially in the two-wheeler and commerical vehicle segments in October, as OEMs preferred to keep low dealer inventory levels before shifting to BS6 norms,” it said.

India’s largest carmaker, Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL), also remains cautiously optimistic over sales prospects going ahead, as many of the challenges that led to slowdown in the auto industry still exist.

“We are cautiously optimistic. The reason why we are cautious is that we do not have a crystal ball. Many of the factors like high cost of acquisition, confusion related to BS4 and BS6 norms, issues related to finance norms, liquidity, etc, continue to be there,” MSIL executive director (marketing & sales) Shashank Srivastava told PTI.

After nearly seven months, MSIL posted growth in domestic PV sales in October. It sold 1.39 lakh units in Indian during the month, up 2 per cent over October 2018.

“We are a bit optimistic because the stock levels are manageable as the dealers’ money is freed up due to good retail. We need to look at the situation for couple of months before we conclude the real direction of the industry,” Srivastava said.

Maruti Suzuki remains cautiously optimistic

