Home Business

Will Air India’s unit Alliance Air resume flights to Jaffna after 41 years?

Interestingly, Batticaloa on the east coast, which was to link with Jaffna and Chennai was also not ready then. They are planning to complete the work before the launch.

Published: 04th November 2019 02:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2019 02:52 PM   |  A+A-

Alliance Air.

Alliance Air. (Photo |Air India website)

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

JAFFNA: The flight services from Chennai to Jaffna, which was set to resume after 41 years, from  November 1 has been delayed due to formal approvals, according to Alliance Air chief executive officer C S Subbiah.

"We are looking at November 11, subject to formal approvals," said Subbiah. Air India’s subsidiary Allaince Air and Sri Lankan government has been trying to fix an issue over a tax imposed by Sri Lanka which would make the trip from Jaffna to Chennai costlier by Rs 3,500.

The fare proposed was around Rs 4,000 from Chennai to Jaffna and the same while return. Sri Lanka is imposing a Colombo departure tax of Rs 3,500 on the flight from Jaffna to Chennai which will make the trip dearer for Jaffna passengers. This technical issue is being taken up. "We have yet to resolve it," said Subbiah.

Interestingly, Batticaloa on the east coast, which was to link with Jaffna and Chennai was also not ready then. They are planning to complete the work before the launch.

ALSO READ: Jaffna residents' dreams take off as Chennai flight lands for first time in 41 years

Jaffna will become Alliance Air’s 55th and first International addition to the list of stations to its ambit. Initially, Alliance Air is planning to operate thrice a week on the Chennai-Jaffna-Chennai route and increase it to seven flights a week.

The opening of the airport in Jaffna has brought in hope among the Tamils after the Island was hit by civil war. “There has been a huge demand in Jaffna for a direct flight to Chennai after the flight services came to a halt following the Civil War in Sri Lanka. It is a good chance for Tamils here,” says Kayathiri  Kumaran, a resident of Jaffna.

Jaffna airport was operational during 60s and 70s but was closed down following eruption of LTTE war. The airport has been developed afresh and runway length has been extended from 950 to 1400 metres  to
facilitate ATR 72 Aircraft carrying 70 passengers.

Formerly known as Palaly Airport and Sri Lanka  Air Force (SLAF) Palaly, the airport has a history tracing back to Second World War wherein it was built by Royal Air force of Britain and served as the
country's second international airport before being taken over by the Sri Lanka Air Force.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jaffna Air India Alliance Air
India Matters
Image of medical studnets used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
MBBS fee in private colleges may be capped at Rs 8 lakh a year
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Madhya Pradesh villager turns 'padman', promotes menstrual hygiene
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Want to protect your debit, credit cards from conmen? Here's a simple plan! 
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
NRC cut-off date likely to be pre-1971: Home Ministry sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(L)The crack on the floor of the classroom at Govt Sarvajana Higher Secondary School in Wayanad, (R) Class 5 student Shehla Sherin who died of snake bite.
Snakebite and lack of timely medical care takes life of schoolgirl in Kerala's Wayanad
Did you know, Bangalore hosts a 'Groundnut Fair'?
Gallery
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
A day after a violent standoff with the Delhi Police, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union accused the Delhi Police of brutality and accused the government of destroying the atmosphere of education at a press conference on campus. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
JNU students demand complete rollback of hostel fee hike, meet high-power committee
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp