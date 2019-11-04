Home Business

Yes Bank shares plunge 15 per cent after second-quarter net loss; recovers most of losses later

Yes Bank on Friday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 629.1 crore for the September quarter due to a spurt in bad loans.

Published: 04th November 2019 01:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2019 01:07 PM   |  A+A-

Yes Bank

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Shares of Yes Bank on Monday plunged about 15 per cent after the company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 629.1 crore for the September quarter. The scrip made a weak opening and tumbled 9.98 per cent to Rs 59.95 on the BSE.

At the NSE, it cracked 14.93 per cent to Rs 56.65. Later, it witnessed some recovery and was trading at Rs 66.20, 0.60 per cent lower on the BSE in afternoon trade.

Yes Bank on Friday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 629.1 crore for the September quarter due to a spurt in bad loans.

The private sector lender had posted a net profit of Rs 951.47 crore in the corresponding period previous fiscal. Sequentially, there was net profit of Rs 95.56 crore in the first quarter ended June of this fiscal.

Total income (consolidated) also slipped to Rs 8,347.50 crore during July-September 2019-20, as against Rs 8,713.67 crore in the same period last year, the bank said in a regulatory filing.

Gross bad loans jumped to 7.39 per cent of the gross advances as on September 30, 2019, from 1.60 per cent a year ago. Net NPAs or bad loans too rose to 4.35 per cent as against 0.84 per cent.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Yes Bank Yes Bank results
India Matters
Image of medical studnets used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
MBBS fee in private colleges may be capped at Rs 8 lakh a year
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Madhya Pradesh villager turns 'padman', promotes menstrual hygiene
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Want to protect your debit, credit cards from conmen? Here's a simple plan! 
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
NRC cut-off date likely to be pre-1971: Home Ministry sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(L)The crack on the floor of the classroom at Govt Sarvajana Higher Secondary School in Wayanad, (R) Class 5 student Shehla Sherin who died of snake bite.
Snakebite and lack of timely medical care takes life of schoolgirl in Kerala's Wayanad
Did you know, Bangalore hosts a 'Groundnut Fair'?
Gallery
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
A day after a violent standoff with the Delhi Police, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union accused the Delhi Police of brutality and accused the government of destroying the atmosphere of education at a press conference on campus. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
JNU students demand complete rollback of hostel fee hike, meet high-power committee
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp