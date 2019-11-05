Home Business

Ashok Leyland showcases low-emission trucks and buses

India’s second largest commercial vehicle maker, Ashok Leyland, on Monday showcased a wide range of BS VI trucks and buses.

By Express News Service

After receiving the certificates confirming compliance to BS-VI emission standard from Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI), Ashok Leyland claims it becomes the first Indian OEM to meet the BS-VI emission norms across the full range of heavy-duty trucks (GVW of 16.2T and above).

ALSO READ: Ashok Leyland stock tanks over 5 per cent as company plans to suspend production for up to 15 days

The company has come out with an indigenous mid-NOx technology for BS-VI vehicles. It will be introducing a modular vehicle platform to cater to the diverse needs of customers efficiently, it said in a statement.

Dheeraj G. Hinduja, Chairman, Ashok Leyland, said, “Be it the in-line pump for BS-111 or the iEGR for BS-IV, at Ashok Leyland, we have consistently stayed ahead of the curve. In focus with our aspirations of being amongst the top ten global Commercial Vehicle maker, we have yet again come up with an innovative technology to address the BS-VI norms. We are the first OEM to get BS-VI certification for our complete range of heavy duty trucks. This will be introduced with the new Modular Vehicle Platform which will provide customised solutions to address our customers’ specific needs.”

ALSO READ: Ashok Leyland sales dips 55 per cent in September at 8,780 units

BS-VI emission norms are all set to come into effect from April 2020. The Supreme Court has already ruled that no BS-IV vehicle will be sold across the country with effect from April 1, 2020.

