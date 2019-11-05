Home Business

At least 50 per cent of private sector banks CEOs pay must be variable: RBI

The variable pay is limited to a maximum of 300 per cent of the fixed pay, and it can go down to zero in case of poor financial performance of the bank. 

Published: 05th November 2019 11:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2019 11:56 AM

RBI

Reserve Bank of India. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: The Reserve Bank of India’s guidelines on compensation for private sector banks mandate that at least 50 per cent of it to be variable pay linked to the performance at individual and company level. The variable pay is limited to a maximum of 300 per cent of the fixed pay, and it can go down to zero in case of the poor financial performance of the bank. 

“It should be ensured that there is a proper balance between fixed pay and variable pay... a substantial proportion of compensation i.e., at least 50 per cent, should be variable and paid on the basis of individual, business-unit and firm-wide measures that adequately measure performance,” RBI said. 

At higher levels of responsibility, the variable pay should be higher, it said, capping it at 300 per cent. 
The RBI has also specified that if variable pay is up to 200 per cent of fixed pay, then 50 per cent of it should be in non-cash instruments, with the proportion rising to a minimum of 67 per cent if variable pay is more than 200 per cent of fixed pay. 

“In the event that an executive is barred by statute or regulation from grant of share-linked instruments, his/her variable pay will be capped at 150 per cent of the fixed pay, but shall not be less than 50 per cent of the fixed pay”.
“Banks are required to ensure that the fixed portion of compensation is reasonable, taking into account all relevant factors, including adherence to statutory requirements and industry practice,” RBI said. Perquisites, perquisites that are reimbursable should also be included in fixed pay, and also superannuation and retirement benefits. 

Banks have been asked to put in place appropriate clauses for clawback of pay. The RBI said guaranteed bonus was not consistent with sound risk management or the ‘pay for performance’ principles and should not be part of the compensation plan. It should therefore be limited to only one year during the time of joining as a sign-in bonus. The new structure would come in to effect from April 2020.
 

