Home Business

Bank fraud cases: CBI searches at 187 locations across the country

Agency sources said that around 35 cases related to bank frauds have been registered so far. 

Published: 05th November 2019 12:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2019 11:11 AM   |  A+A-

CBI Headquarters

CBI Headquarters (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday conducted raids at 187 locations across the country in connection with various bank fraud cases estimated to be worth over Rs 7,000 crore.

Searches were conducted in Andhra Pradesh, Chandigarh, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Dadra and Nagar Haveli.

CBI officials said the raids were conducted in connection with 42 cases of bank frauds. Some of the banks concerned are SBI, Andhra Bank, Oriental Bank of Commerce, Indian Overseas Bank, Allahabad Bank,

Canara Bank, Dena Bank, Punjab & Sind Bank, Punjab National Bank, Central Bank of India, Union Bank of India, IDBI Bank, Bank of Baroda, Bank of Maharashtra and Bank of India.

Sources said about 170 teams conducted the raids and were accompanied by financial experts and auditors who would identify loan documents of the alleged defaulters.

The decision to conduct the raids was taken at a high-level meeting on Monday, agency officials said. The raids come after the Centre’s directive to take strict action in the wake the Rs 13,000 crore PNB fraud involving diamond merchant Nirav Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi.

The agency hopes to ascertain money trails after which information is likely to be shared with other agencies.

One of the major cases in connection with which the raids were carried out includes a case registered against a Mumbai and Bhopal based private company, its five directors/additional director/guarantors and unknown public servants.

They are facing allegations that the accused engaged in bulk trading of agro commodities in connivance with unknown bank officials and others, fraudulently availed credit facilities of Rs 6,000 crore (approx.) from SBI in Bhopal through falsification of accounts and forgery of documents and caused a loss of Rs 1266.63 crore to the bank.

Another case connected to the raids was registered against two private companies based at Nehru Place in Delhi, its chairman, managing director; director and other unknown public servants/private persons.

The directors and guarantors allegedly engaged in engineering procurement and construction, in connivance with bank officials, availed credit facilities of Rs 1,290 crore from SBI through falsification of accounts and forgery of documents and caused a loss of Rs 1,100.73 crore to the bank.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
CBI Bank Fraud Cases
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp