Home Business

Gold prices fall Rs 101 on rupee appreciation, weak global cues

In the international market, gold prices were quoting lower at USD 1,505 per ounce and silver at USD 18.04 an ounce.

Published: 05th November 2019 04:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2019 05:04 PM   |  A+A-

Gold, Gold prices

People buying gold in Chennai. (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Gold prices fell by Rs 101 to Rs 39,213 per 10 gram on Tuesday on rupee appreciation and selling in global markets, according to HDFC Securities.

The precious metal had closed at Rs 39,314 per 10 gram in the previous trade. "Spot gold prices for 24 karat in Delhi were quoted lower on rupee appreciation and selling in global gold markets on risk-on sentiments. Spot rupee was trading 9 paise stronger against the dollar during the day," said HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel.

ALSO READ: Demand for gold seen at lowest since 2016

Silver also declined by Rs 29 to Rs 47,583 per kg from Rs 47,612 per kg. "The international gold prices traded lower with risk-on sentiments on US-China trade deal progress. Gold and silver prices witnessed correction with rally in equity indices as the US and China are getting closer to sign the Phase-I deal in November," he added.

In the international market, gold prices were quoting lower at USD 1,505 per ounce and silver at USD 18.04 an ounce.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
gold gold prices
India Matters
Image of medical studnets used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
MBBS fee in private colleges may be capped at Rs 8 lakh a year
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Madhya Pradesh villager turns 'padman', promotes menstrual hygiene
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Want to protect your debit, credit cards from conmen? Here's a simple plan! 
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
NRC cut-off date likely to be pre-1971: Home Ministry sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(L)The crack on the floor of the classroom at Govt Sarvajana Higher Secondary School in Wayanad, (R) Class 5 student Shehla Sherin who died of snake bite.
Snakebite and lack of timely medical care takes life of schoolgirl in Kerala's Wayanad
Did you know, Bangalore hosts a 'Groundnut Fair'?
Gallery
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
A day after a violent standoff with the Delhi Police, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union accused the Delhi Police of brutality and accused the government of destroying the atmosphere of education at a press conference on campus. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
JNU students demand complete rollback of hostel fee hike, meet high-power committee
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp