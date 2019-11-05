Home Business

ICICI Bank to open 450 new branches across the country in FY20

With this expansion, the bank now has a network of 248 branches and extension counters in West Bengal along with 615 ATMs.

Logo of ICICI Bank at its headquarters in Mumbai

Logo of ICICI Bank at its headquarters in Mumbai (File | Reuters)

By PTI

KOLKATA: ICICI Bank will open a total of 450 branches across the country in 2019-20 to expand its footprint and 14 of those new branches would be in West Bengal.

With 385 new branches opened so far this fiscal, ICICI Bank now has a wide retail network of nearly 5260 branches across the country, the bank said on Tuesday.

Of the new branches in West Bengal, four are in rural areas - Andul, Char Maijdia, Matigarahat and Panagar. Other branches have been opened in locations like Kolkata, Bidhannagar and Jhargram.

"We believe that a wide branch network continues to be important for retail banking. It helps deepen the relationship with the customer by serving them a wide range of products and offerings," ICICI Bank ED Anup Bagchi said.

Comments(1)

  • Pratap Singh Pardeshi
    does ICICI plan to open branches in the rural areas of Maharashtra ?
    16 days ago reply
