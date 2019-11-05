Kia Motors reports sale of 12,850 Seltos units in October

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Kia Motors India on Tuesday said it sold 12,850 units of SUV Seltos in the country.

"Company's maiden product for India, Seltos saw sales of 12,850 units in the month of October 2019 amid the overall industry slowdown," the company said in a statement. The company added that since August, it had sold 26,840 units of Seltos in the country.

"With just a single product in the market, the company became India's fifth-largest auto manufacturer," the automaker claimed.

Besides, the company said it has received over 60,000 bookings for the model till date and to ensure timely delivery, it has started second shift to ramp up production at its production facility in Anantapur (Andhra Pradesh).