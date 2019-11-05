Home Business

Suzuki Motor Corp Q2 operating profit down 32 per cent as India, Japan sales slump

Net sales in the period under review stood at 847.9 billion (around Rs 55,110 crore) yen as against 941.9 billion yen (about Rs 94,190 crore) in the year-ago period.

Suzuki Motor Corporation

The logo of Suzuki Motor Corp. is pictured at the 45th Tokyo Motor Show in Tokyo, Japan. (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI/TOKYO: Japanese auto major Suzuki Motor Corporation on Tuesday reported 31.83 per cent decline in operating profit at 55.90 billion yen (around Rs 3,630 crore) in the second quarter ended September 30, mainly hit by a slowdown in India.

The company, which operates in India through its subsidiary Maruti Suzuki India (MSI), had posted an operating profit of 82 billion yen (around Rs 5,330 crore) in the same period last fiscal.

The decline in net sales was due to decrease in Japan production on the restructuring of final inspection structure and decrease in Indian automobile sales driven by a slowdown in the overall market, the company said in a presentation on its website.

"Slowdown since 2Q of FY2018, owing to production decrease in Japan, in addition to slow down in Indian automobile (is) continuing from the previous year," it added.

SMC said its global sales declined 17.2 per cent to 14.08 lakh units owing to decrease in India and Japan. Sales in India, where MSI has nearly 50 per cent market share, were down 26.5 per cent at 6.75 lakh units.

In Japan, the drop was 4.6 per cent to 3.33 lakh units. However, in Europe the company posted a growth of 7.3 per cent at 1.49 lakh units.

