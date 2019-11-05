Home Business

Tyremakers focus on exports amid falling domestic demand

Tyre exports from India has increased by 12% on year-over-year.

Published: 05th November 2019 11:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2019 11:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

As the domestic demand for tyres remains subdued due to economic slowdown, leading tyre-makers including JK tyres and Apollo Tyres are focusing on international markets to improve their sales by expanding their businesses overseas.

According to data from industry body Automotive Tyre Manufacturers Association (ATMA), tyre exports from India has increased by 12% on year-over-year (YoY) in terms of volume in April-August 2019-20, even as the domestic demand remains subdued.

“Slowdown is certainly impacting the demand as production has gone down. So far, export business is contributing about 8% of the revenue and we are aiming to increase this share to about 16%in the next two to three years. We have been assiduously developing and expanding portfolio purely as per foreign market needs and not just because of slowdown impact,” said Satish Sharma, President, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (APMEA), Apollo Tyres Ltd.

He added that the focus of the company will be doubling its exports revenue mainly in Thailand, Malaysia and the South African market. The company has recently acquired 3% market share in Thailand and employed around 100 people outside India to look after the needs of the sales of the company’s prime export pockets.

The ATMA figures reveal that almost all segments of tyres have shown increase in exports from April to August period, with passenger vehicle tyre exports up by 8%, medium and heavy commercial vehicles up 17%, motorcycles tyre exports up by 30%, scooter’s tyre up by 20% and three-wheelers tyre exports up by 16%.

Even JK Tyres is banking on exports, mainly to the Mexican market, which has seen its Mexican business EBITDA rose by 18% on a quarter on the Quarter basis to `170 million. Management expects the Mexican business to improve further. The company is exploring opportunities in the US and the European market.
Even Ceat Tyres, promoted by the RPG group, which has already strengthened its presence in the Middle East and African market is now focusing on Europe and the US market.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tyremakers Apollo Tyres JK tyres
India Matters
Image of medical studnets used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
MBBS fee in private colleges may be capped at Rs 8 lakh a year
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Madhya Pradesh villager turns 'padman', promotes menstrual hygiene
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Want to protect your debit, credit cards from conmen? Here's a simple plan! 
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
NRC cut-off date likely to be pre-1971: Home Ministry sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(L)The crack on the floor of the classroom at Govt Sarvajana Higher Secondary School in Wayanad, (R) Class 5 student Shehla Sherin who died of snake bite.
Snakebite and lack of timely medical care takes life of schoolgirl in Kerala's Wayanad
Did you know, Bangalore hosts a 'Groundnut Fair'?
Gallery
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
A day after a violent standoff with the Delhi Police, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union accused the Delhi Police of brutality and accused the government of destroying the atmosphere of education at a press conference on campus. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
JNU students demand complete rollback of hostel fee hike, meet high-power committee
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp