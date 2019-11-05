Home Business

Vistara airlines to nearly double fleet size from 22 aircraft to 42 by March 2020

Published: 05th November 2019 11:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2019 11:36 AM   |  A+A-

Vistara airlines (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Vistara, the joint venture carrier of Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines, on Monday said it will nearly double its fleet size from 22 aircraft in March 2019 to 42 by March 2020. The private carrier has expanded its fleet and network by close to 50 per cent each and has flown around 4.5 million passengers in the last seven months.

Last year, Vistara ordered 50 aircraft from the Airbus A320neo family, including the A321neo, to be delivered until 2023 in its plan of intensifying domestic operations and embarking on short and medium-haul international routes.

The deliveries from the said order have begun, as Vistara inducted three new Airbus aircraft recently and will induct six more A320neo aircraft by December 2019. Following this, Vistara will get two of the six wide-body aircraft it ordered last year, the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, and one Airbus A321neo between January and March 2020.

“With this, from 22 aircraft in March 2019, the airline will take the fleet size to 42 by March 2020,” the carrier said.

Vistara has taken the count of destinations in its network from 23 to 34, spread across India, while also foraying into the international market, with plans to add multiple destinations and beef up frequencies on existing key routes in the next few months.

