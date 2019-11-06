Home Business

Amazon, Flipkart discounts may come under lens as Centre mulls e-commerce regulator

The policy will also address with the use of data generated by the retailers and its storage on servers in India.

Published: 06th November 2019 04:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2019 04:47 PM   |  A+A-

Amazon

Amazon (File photo| AP)

By Bloomberg

India is examining the feasibility of setting up a regulatory authority to settle disputes related to e-commerce, a top government official said, amid a raging battle between big online retailers and mom-and-pop stores.

The proposal being considered comes after small traders approached the government with allegations of predatory pricing and deep discounting by Amazon.com Inc. and Walmart Inc (which owns Flipkart). They allege that the U.S. giants are pricing them out of the market.

“We are examining the need for a regulator to look into e-commerce issues once the policy is implemented,” Guruprasad Mohapatra, secretary of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, told Bloomberg News in an interview in New Delhi. “We plan to implement the policy within this financial year.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s administration is under pressure from small traders, a traditional support base for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, to act against the big online retailers. In their defence, online retailers say e-commerce has the potential to create millions of jobs in India and give opportunities to smaller businesses.

Data Protection, Privacy

The policy will also address with the use of data generated by the retailers and its storage on servers in India, Mohapatra said.

The new policy is in the works for over a year now and has become a contentious issue in trade talks between the U.S. and India. In the past too, online retailers have been on the receiving end when the South Asian nation implemented new rules that prohibited exclusive product offerings and deep discounts on them.

U.S. secretary of commerce Wilbur Ross, during his visit early last month, said India needed to balance the interests of small retailers and companies operating in the sector.

The Confederation of All India Traders, a supporter of the ruling party, has been seeking tough laws for e-commerce operators in the country in the new policy. It has been spearheading the move for a regulator and is canvassing for heavy penalties for violations.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Amazon Walmart Flipkart
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp