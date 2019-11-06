Home Business

Domestic tea revival boosts Tata Global’s profit margins

The period has also seen the firm float a few new products, including a pilot rollout of a 3-in-1 Quick Chai product.

Published: 06th November 2019 07:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2019 07:54 AM   |  A+A-

Tea

For representational purposes

By Jonathan ananda 
Express News Service

The fast moving consumer goods space may be grappling with a consumption slowdown, but Tata Global Beverages’ tea brands in the domestic market have come to its rescue: maintaining volume growth even as profitability has increased. Combined with cost rationalisation across international and domestic businesses and declining commodity prices, the company has managed to reduce pressure on profit margins substantially. 

According to the company, while one-time expenses arising from deferred tax assets brought its net profit down by 17 per cent year-on-year during the second quarter, excluding these one-time charges, group consolidated net profit is up 45 per cent. TGBL’s stock prices have consequently risen 13 per cent over the past month. 

“TGBL’s consolidated revenue and EBITDA grew 4 per cent and 41 per cent respectively… Revenue was in line with our expectations but EBITDA performance was significantly ahead,” said JMFL analysts Richard Liu, Vicky Punjabi and Nikita Maheshwari, “(This) is a function of a sharper comeback of the core domestic tea business. Volumes were resilient and strong at 8 per cent… A key positive was the ability to maintain volume growth trajectory on sequential comparison, despite a worsening macro picture”. 

Ajoy Kumar Misra, managing director and CEO, TGBL, noted that the firm’s flagship tea brands have done well. “Tata Tea Premium and Tata Tea Gold, our flagship brands, grew by high single digits. Tata Tea Agni grew by double digits and Tata Tea Spice Mix continues to deliver robust growth numbers. We have now also incorporated our acquisition of Lal Ghoda and Kala Ghoda brands, which came into the fold from August 21,” Misra told analysts at an earnings call last week. 

The period has also seen the firm float a few new products, including a pilot rollout of a 3-in-1 Quick Chai product.

“We have floated it on a pilot basis in Mumbai… We will begin serving other markets soon,” added L Krishna Kumar, Group CFO. 

While lower commodity prices have played a role in widening its margins, Misra also noted that a large part of increasing profitability was due to cost rationalisation. “Both in the coffee business and the tea business, that margins have expanded largely because of cost measures,” Misra said. 
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tata Global
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp