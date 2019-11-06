Home Business

Xiaomi now widest exclusive brand retail network: Report

Xiaomi announced the expansion of its offline retail network with the launch of 2,500th Mi Store in Karnataka.

Published: 06th November 2019 07:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2019 07:58 AM   |  A+A-

Xiaomi mobiles

Xiaomi mobiles (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

Consumer tech giant, Xiaomi said that it has surpassed brands like Samsung, Cafe Coffee Day and Dominos to become the largest exclusive brand retail network in India. The Chinese firm while quoting a report by Channelplay, retail and channel solution provider said that Xiaomi’s exclusive brand network is nearly 44 per cent bigger than its closest rival Samsung.

The study was conducted across 11 industries retailing a physical product such as apparel, footwear, jewellery & watches, electronics, books & stationery, sports & games, F&B/grocery, food service, florist, pharmacy, furniture, furnishings & sanitaryware.

Xiaomi also announced the expansion of its offline retail network with the launch of 2,500th Mi Store in Karnataka. The electronics maker now has Mi Stores present across over 790 cities in the country. 

“Under the Mi Homes concept, Mi stores are aimed at gaining brand outreach across tier III and beyond towns and districts in India, wherein Mi customers receive the valuable opportunity to explore, experience and buy Xiaomi products under one roof. These stores serve as a prime example of Xiaomi’s innovative new retail concept, marrying the brand’s e-commerce efficiency with engaging retail user experience,” Xiaomi said in a statement.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Xiaomi
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp