315Work Avenue leases 600-seater workspace in Bengaluru

Bismah Malik By

Express News Service

Co-working firm 315Work Avenue has leased a 30,000 square feet, 600-seater workspace in Bengaluru’s Manyata Tech Park. This is its tenth co-working space in the city, and will house companies from IT, CRM, retail, pharmaceutical sectors, as well as global consultancies. The company said it has signed up a 2 lakh square feet space across multiple locations in Bengaluru to expand its business.

315Work Avenue currently manages about 10,000 seats spread over 5,00,000 square feet office space across multiple prime locations in Bengaluru. It offers enterprise offices, co-working desks, private offices, meeting rooms and virtual offices to corporates, mid-size enterprises, small teams, start-ups and entrepreneurs, depending on the users’ needs.

“Bengaluru has been an extremely strong market for us to strengthen our footprint and cater to the demands of various start-ups, SMEs and large corporate clients. The launch of this centre will inch us closer to our target of 25,000 seats by next year. We believe there is a massive opportunity as co-working spaces are experiencing a high growth trajectory in India and we are confident that the Bengaluru market will continue to play an integral role in our overall growth. We have already achieved phenomenal growth in a short period and our priority now is to deepen the penetration in existing markets and enter newer cities,” said Manas Mehrotra, chairman, 315Work Avenue.

As part of its investment plan of around Rs 100 crore announced recently, 315Work Avenue now plans to beef up its total portfolio to 1 million square feet by 2020 with a focus on south and west India. In a bid to achieve its target of 25,000 seats by next year, the company is also looking at further expansion in Hyderabad, Pune and Mumbai.