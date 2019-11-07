Home Business

315Work Avenue leases 600-seater workspace in Bengaluru

315Work Avenue currently manages about 10,000 seats spread over 5,00,000 square feet office space across multiple prime locations in Bengaluru.

Published: 07th November 2019 10:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2019 10:20 AM   |  A+A-

Coworking space

For representational purposes (Photo | pexels.com)

By Bismah Malik
Express News Service

Co-working firm 315Work Avenue has leased a 30,000 square feet, 600-seater workspace in Bengaluru’s Manyata Tech Park. This is its tenth co-working space in the city, and will house companies from IT, CRM, retail, pharmaceutical sectors, as well as global consultancies. The company said it has signed up a 2 lakh square feet space across multiple locations in Bengaluru to expand its business.

315Work Avenue currently manages about 10,000 seats spread over 5,00,000 square feet office space across multiple prime locations in Bengaluru. It offers enterprise offices, co-working desks, private offices, meeting rooms and virtual offices to corporates, mid-size enterprises, small teams, start-ups and entrepreneurs, depending on the users’ needs.

“Bengaluru has been an extremely strong market for us to strengthen our footprint and cater to the demands of various start-ups, SMEs and large corporate clients. The launch of this centre will inch us closer to our target of 25,000 seats by next year. We believe there is a massive opportunity as co-working spaces are experiencing a high growth trajectory in India and we are confident that the Bengaluru market will continue to play an integral role in our overall growth. We have already achieved phenomenal growth in a short period and our priority now is to deepen the penetration in existing markets and enter newer cities,” said Manas Mehrotra, chairman, 315Work Avenue.

As part of its investment plan of around Rs 100 crore announced recently, 315Work Avenue now plans to beef up its total portfolio to 1 million square feet by 2020 with a focus on south and west India. In a bid to achieve its target of 25,000 seats by next year, the company is also looking at further expansion in Hyderabad, Pune and Mumbai.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
315Work Avenue Bengaluru Manyata Tech Park
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp