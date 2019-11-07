Allegations against co-founder and ex-colleagues appalling: Infosys chairman Nandan Nilekani

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Infosys chairman Nandan Nilekani has strongly refuted reports of a co-founder and ex-colleagues being involved in the whistleblower complaint, saying such speculations are appalling and aimed at tarnishing the image of some of the most accomplished and respected individuals.

“I have deep regard for the life-long contribution of all our co-founders. They have built this institution and have served this company selflessly and even today remain committed to the long-term success of Infosys,” he said.

The firm remains committed to the highest standards of corporate governance and would cooperate with the investigating agencies regarding the whistleblower complaint, Nilekani told Infosys investors during a meet in Bengaluru.

While referring to the allegations of window dressing accounts by Infosys CEO Salil Parekh and CFO Nilanjan Roy, Nilekani said that even “God cannot change the company numbers.”

Nilekani told the investors that he is unsure over when the probe into whistleblower complaint would be completed but would provide the summary of the inquiry. He said the company will respond to the class action lawsuits filed against it in the US.

Sources in Infosys told this publication that the board members have thrown their weight behind Parekh and Roy who found themselves in the middle of the whistleblower controversy.

Infosys earlier said it has not found any concrete evidence behind the whistleblower letter that accused Parekh and Roy of hiding key information from auditors and board members to temporarily boost margins and show positive results.

“The company management decides on the large margin deals and is well within its right to take a call on those deals. We have acted responsibly...” Nilekani said.