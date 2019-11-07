Sabre to set up lab in Bengaluru 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Global travel tech firm Sabre Corporation will set up its innovation lab in Bengaluru by next year, said Jaya Kumar K, VP and MD, Sabre Global Development Centre, Bengaluru. Sabre Corporation would actively recruit engineers and innovators at both junior and senior levels for the proposed lab, Kumar further said.

“We will visit various college campuses to recruit fresh talent as well as hire mid and senior-level executives for running our innovation lab here,” Kumar told this publication.

This is in addition to the ongoing hiring process for its technology centre in Bengaluru that has currently 1,750 employees.

The global firm is currently hiring 100 techies every year from India for its Bengaluru office. The new facility covering 34,000 square feet will house about 400 employees. “Sabre Bangalore GDC is among the largest centres for Sabre outside the US. Bengaluru centre continuing to move forward on evolving the three peer centres globally for Sabre — Dallas in the US, Krakow in Poland and Bengaluru in India.