Home Business

Sabre to set up lab in Bengaluru 

The global firm is currently hiring 100 techies every year, in addition to the ongoing hiring process for its technology centre that has currently 1,750 employees.

Published: 07th November 2019 09:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2019 09:49 AM   |  A+A-

Sabre Corporation

Sabre Corporation (Photo | sabre.com)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Global travel tech firm Sabre Corporation will set up its innovation lab in Bengaluru by next year, said Jaya Kumar K, VP and MD, Sabre Global Development Centre, Bengaluru. Sabre Corporation would actively recruit engineers and innovators at both junior and senior levels for the proposed lab, Kumar further said. 

“We will visit various college campuses to recruit fresh talent as well as hire mid and senior-level executives for running our innovation lab here,” Kumar told this publication. 

This is in addition to the ongoing hiring process for its technology centre in Bengaluru that has currently 1,750 employees.

The global firm is currently hiring 100 techies every year from India for its Bengaluru office. The new facility covering 34,000 square feet will house about 400 employees. “Sabre Bangalore GDC is among the largest centres for Sabre outside the US. Bengaluru centre continuing to move forward on evolving the three peer centres globally for Sabre — Dallas in the US, Krakow in Poland and Bengaluru in India. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sabre Corporation innovation lab Bengaluru
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp