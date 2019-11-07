Home Business

Start-up funding grew by 5 per cent till September 2019

According to the report, more than 1,300 start-ups were added to the ecosystem this year, taking the total number to 9,300.

Published: 07th November 2019 10:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2019 10:24 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

For representational purposes

By Bismah Malik
Express News Service

Investments in Indian start-ups witnessed 5 per cent increase year-on-year during the January-September 2019 period, said a report by National Association of Software and Services Companies (Nasscom), commissioned by consulting firm Zinnov. The investments were pegged at $4.5 billion across 450 start-ups, the report said.

According to the report, released on the sidelines of the 16th-anniversary edition of Nasscom Product Conclave 2019, more than 1,300 start-ups were added to the ecosystem this year, taking the total number to 9,300. The total valuation of Indian start-ups stood at $95-101 billion, which have created a total of 3,90,000-4,30,000 direct jobs; over 60,000 jobs were created in 2019 alone.

There was 70 per cent YoY spike in funding at the early stages (Series A and B), at $1.6 billion. A total of seven Unicorns (start-ups with a valuation of over $1 billion) were added till August this year, taking their number to 24, which is the third-highest number of Unicorns in a single country in the world, the report added.

The new companies that were added to the Unicorn list were from sectors such as gaming, Supply Chain Management & logistics, and automotive. “There are also over 50 potential Unicorns in the country at present that have received cumulative funding of more than $50 million. Their pool grew more than three times over last year, with 35 new additions in 2019,” the report said.

Start-ups, according to the Nasscom research, were driven more towards the areas of B2B space, and nearly half of them are offering services to enterprises. Around 43 per cent of the current start-ups are in the B2B segment, 18 per cent are leveraging deep-tech, whereas 21 per cent are focused on global markets.
Nearly 480 start-ups, which also include more than 20 Unicorns, have registered overseas with their R&D in India. There are currently 335 active incubators and accelerators across the country and more than half of them are operational beyond tier-1 cities, the report observed.

“The start-up landscape in the country is becoming the epitome of innovation, with companies bringing out solutions that are aimed at solving locally relevant issues. However, to simulate innovation, the government and corporates need to focus on increasing their role as prominent stakeholders, playing the part of venture capitalists and providing the appropriate market access, funding and guidance to seed-stage start-ups, ” said Debjani Ghosh, president, Nasscom. 

Enhanced digital infrastructure and wider internet penetration have enabled a lot of start-ups to foray into the deep tech space. Since 2014, such start-ups have grown at a CAGR of 40 per cent to 1,600 such firms in 2019. 

Entrepreneurs are now focusing on creating solutions using deep-tech such as artificial intelligence, analytics, augmented reality/virtual reality, blockchain and internet of things, among others,” the study pointed out.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nasscom Indian start up
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp