Venu Srinivasan bags Deming award in Tokyo

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Venu Srinivasan, chairman of TVS Motor Company and Sundaram Clayton, was conferred with the prestigious Deming ‘Distinguished Service Award For Dissemination and Promotion Overseas’, at a ceremony held in Tokyo on Wednesday.

Srinivasan becomes the first industrialist from India to get this award for his contributions in the field of Total Quality Management (TQM).

“This stands as a testament for me and all my colleagues and associates who have worked hard to implement TQM at our firms since 1989...Our relentless efforts for the past three decades of pursuing supreme quality and excellence to customer satisfaction has borne rich dividends for us. Today, our products and processes are synonymous with quality in over 60 countries across the globe,” Srinivasan said.

The award is given to individuals who have made outstanding contributions in the dissemination and promotion of TQM and is sponsored by Japanese Union of Scientists and Engineers (JUSE). Over 100,000 practising managers were trained on TQM methods, and till date, 36 Indian companies have won the Deming prize with India becoming the second largest country to have Deming prize winners. Sundaram Clayton was awarded Deming prize in 1998 and Japan Quality Medal in 2002.