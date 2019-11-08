Home Business

600 bookings for BMW G 310 bikes during festivals

BMW Motorrad officially started its operations as a part of the Indian subsidiary of BMW Group in April 2017.

BMW G 310 motorcycles

By Express News Service

The BMW G 310 motorcycles have seen a stellar rise in popularity during the Navratras, Dussera and Diwali with over 600 bookings, the highest number of bookings ever in the festive season for BMW Motorrad.

“Together with highly competitive cost of ownership and steadily expanding outreach throughout the country, BMW Motorrad has created a very strong position for itself in the premium motorcycle segment,” said Rudratej Singh, president and chief executive officer, BMW Group India.

Conceived from scratch, BMW G 310 R and BMW G 310 GS have been developed by BMW Motorrad in Munich, Germany. They are locally produced by cooperation partner TVS Motor Company in Hosur, India.

