Home Business

Google names Sanjay Gupta as country manager and VP for sales, operations in India

The move comes after Rajan Anandan had quit in April this year to join Sequoia.

Published: 08th November 2019 06:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2019 06:17 PM   |  A+A-

Google said it now wanted to see a coordinated reform for a clear international taxation framework.

Google. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Google on Friday said it has appointed former Disney India executive Sanjay Gupta as its new country manager and vice-president of sales and operations for India.

He will take on the role early next year and will be based out of Mumbai working closely with the teams based in Gurugram, Hyderabad and Bengaluru, a statement said.

The move comes after Rajan Anandan had quit in April this year to join Sequoia.

"Sanjay will contribute to Google's ongoing efforts to expand the internet ecosystem in the country, driving Internet adoption among consumers and businesses and accelerating innovation," it added.

With a career spanning nearly three decades, Gupta joins Google from Star and Disney India where he was the managing director.

He is also credited for building their sports business via the acquisition of marquee cricketing properties and launch of Pro Kabaddi League and Indian Super League.

"Our ongoing engagement in India is a source of pride for both our Googlers in India but also around the world. Our Indian operation is important and strategic for its own sake but also for the innovation which then feeds breakthroughs elsewhere in Google," Google President of APAC Scott Beaumont said.

He added that Gupta's expertise, experience and leadership will help Google further build on its existing efforts in a "highly dynamic, competitive and exciting digital economy" in India.

Gupta has also been associated with Hindustan Unilever and Bharti Airtel. He is a post graduate from IIM Calcutta and is an engineer from Delhi College of Engineering.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
google Disney India Sanjay Gupta
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ayodhya Verdict: Key highlights of the landmark judgment
Ayodhya verdict will build united India: KK Muhammed
Gallery
Rapid action force and Tamil Nadu police quick reaction force posted at Athupulam and Karumbukadai junction in Coimbatore City. (Photo | EPS/U Rakesh Kumar)
Ayodhya verdict: Security tightened across the country
India has been waiting with bated breath for the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case verdict which is now set to be pronounced on Saturday. (File Photo)
Ayodhya Case: The Ramjanambhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute in pictures
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp