Home Business

IBHFL stock rises on fundraising plans

The fund raising plans come at a time when the company has been buying back bonds in early redemption in an effort to instil confidence among investors.

Published: 08th November 2019 09:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2019 09:04 AM   |  A+A-

BSE, Stocks, Sensex

Bombay Stock Exchange (Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI:  Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd (IBHFL) stock shot up today high of Rs 255.90 before closing at Rs 238.65, up 8.9 per cent on the back of the company’s announcement about fundraising plans and the government’s package for the real estate sector. IBHFL’s board approved a non-convertible debenture (NCD) of up to Rs 10,000 crore or more tranches and also $1 billion NCDs with warrants through qualified institutions placement (QIP).

The fund raising plans come at a time when the company has been buying back bonds in early redemption in an effort to instil confidence among investors. During the July-September quarter, IBHFL said it had bought back bonds worth Rs 3,677 crore. During the quarter loan book fell by 29 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 82,135 crore. According to analysts, the firm indicated it plans to disburse home loans and loans against property worth Rs 40,000 crore in next one year. Changing its business model, IBHFL has indicated of the total loans to disburse Rs 15,000 crore would be via co-origination, Rs 15,000 crore via securitization, and Rs 10,000 crore from its own book.  

In October, IBHFL board-approved plan to buyback of equity shares and sought SEBI approval for the same. It said the firm’s capital adequacy at 27.8 per cent at June end was one of the highest among the NBFCs. “The buyback represents excellent use of the firm’s capital, given its high capital adequacy ratios and the liquidity available with the company,” it said. The move came about after its proposed merger with Lakshmi Vilas Bank fell.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
IBHFL IBHFL stock
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during a press conference in New Delhi (Photo| PTI)
Delhi government includes Kartarpur in free pilgrimage scheme
Thick blanket of smog engulfed Chennai as air quality remained poor under unfavorable weather conditions. | (Photo | R Satish Babu/EPS)
Chennai, wear masks! Air quality still 'very poor'
Gallery
India has been waiting with bated breath for the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case verdict which is now set to be pronounced on Saturday. (File Photo)
Ayodhya Case: The Ramjanambhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute in pictures
God Of Small Things by Arundhati Roy: Published in 1997, the book was the writer's debut novel which went on to win the Man Booker Prize. The novel unravels the reality of 'love laws' in a caste influenced Indian society. (Photo | Amazon Books)
BBC's '100 Novels That Shaped Our World' list includes books by these 5 Indian authors...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp