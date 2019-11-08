Home Business

SEBI extends second phase of UPI implementation for retail investors till March 2020

The implementation date was extended till June 30, 2019, to ensure a smooth transition to UPI in Application Supported by Block Amount (ASBA).

Published: 08th November 2019 06:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2019 06:26 PM   |  A+A-

SEBI

For representational purposes (File | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Markets regulator Sebi on Friday extended till March 2020 the timeline for second phase implementation of the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) facility for retail investors applying for shares in public issues.

The second phase was to be implemented on July 1, 2019. The decision has been taken after consultation with various intermediaries and National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI).

Sebi, in November, announced that it would launch UPI as an alternative payment option for retail investors to buy shares in a public issue in a phased manner from January 1, 2019, a move aimed at reducing the listing time for an IPO to three days from six.

The implementation date was extended till June 30, 2019, to ensure a smooth transition to UPI in Application Supported by Block Amount (ASBA).

In order to ensure that the transition to UPI in ASBA is smooth for all the stakeholders, Sebi has now decided to extend the timeline for implementation of Phase II till March 31, 2020.

In Phase II, Sebi said that for applications by retail individual investors through intermediaries, the process of physical movement of forms from intermediaries to Self-Certified Syndicate Banks (SCSBs) for blocking of funds was discontinued and only the UPI mechanism with existing timeline of T+6 days was mandated, for a period of three months or floating of five main board public issues, whichever is later.

Since then, two big public issues have used the facility of UPI 2, wherein it was seen that the platform has become increasingly acceptable given the number of applications received in ASBA with UPI as a payment mechanism.

Presently, 47 and 5 self-certified syndicate banks are eligible to act as issuer banks and sponsor banks in UPI, respectively.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
SEBI UPI Unified Payments Interface NPCI
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ayodhya Verdict: Key highlights of the landmark judgment
Ayodhya verdict will build united India: KK Muhammed
Gallery
Rapid action force and Tamil Nadu police quick reaction force posted at Athupulam and Karumbukadai junction in Coimbatore City. (Photo | EPS/U Rakesh Kumar)
Ayodhya verdict: Security tightened across the country
India has been waiting with bated breath for the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case verdict which is now set to be pronounced on Saturday. (File Photo)
Ayodhya Case: The Ramjanambhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute in pictures
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp