Home Business

US-China trade war could escalate despite talks on removing tariffs: Raghuram Rajan

'If there is a recession -- even half of the size of the global financial crisis in 2008 -- 40% of corporate debt will be in trouble,' he said.

Published: 08th November 2019 04:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2019 05:30 PM   |  A+A-

Raghuram Rajan

Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan (File Photo| AP)

By Bloomberg

The U.S.-China trade war could still escalate despite recent discussions on removing imposed tariffs, and the Trump administration may not be able to secure a lasting deal, former Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan said.

“In the last few days there were some discussions of moving down the tariffs in the fights between the U.S. and China, but it’s not the end,” Rajan, who now teaches at Chicago Booth School of Business, said during a speech at a forum in Beijing Friday. “The chances of a comprehensive deal are really quite small.”

A deal good enough to restore confidence in cross-border investment is not likely “in the next year or so, and could even require a new administration in the U.S.,” he added.

Rajan said serious policy mistakes such as the trade conflicts, as well as geopolitical risk could be the trigger for a global recession, other than traditional causes in the past such as monetary tightening or a high leverage ratio in the financial sector.

“If there is a recession -- even half of the size of the global financial crisis in 2008 -- 40% of corporate debt will be in trouble,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Raghu Rajan trade war US China
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ayodhya Verdict: Key highlights of the landmark judgment
Ayodhya verdict will build united India: KK Muhammed
Gallery
Rapid action force and Tamil Nadu police quick reaction force posted at Athupulam and Karumbukadai junction in Coimbatore City. (Photo | EPS/U Rakesh Kumar)
Ayodhya verdict: Security tightened across the country
India has been waiting with bated breath for the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case verdict which is now set to be pronounced on Saturday. (File Photo)
Ayodhya Case: The Ramjanambhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute in pictures
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp