Home Business

AngelList platform to help small entrepreneurs secure VC, angel funds

Online fundraising platform AngelList has launched its first venture and angel fund product in India.

Published: 09th November 2019 02:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2019 10:08 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Online fundraising platform AngelList has launched its first venture and angel fund product in India. The Silicon Valley-based facilitator helps start-ups and individuals to raise small blind pools from `2-8 crore and deploy the capital over next six to twelve months. 

The launch comes six months after the platform began its first India-dedicated fund. “This (platform) will allow experienced operator angels to write larger and faster cheques into more competitive deals,” AngelList said while announcing the launch, adding that the platform will help small entrepreneurs and businesses raise offer funds without legal or regulatory hassles.

“It’s fully managed by technology and it’s the first time an individual can raise funds without the legal, or regulatory hassles,” said Utsav Somani, partner at AngelList. The platform was first conceptualised by the organisation in the United States a few years earlier and has seen over half of all investments on its platform driven by angel and venture funds. 

According to reports, while AngelList will manage the legal and regulatory aspects of raising capital and investing it, the small funds will be able to use the technology platform to manage their investments. The company will charge a 5 per cent fee for its services. 

Industry sources say that there are already funds hosted on the platform, such as First Cheque, an early-stage investment fund backed by several successful start-up founders. Another angel fund hosted on the platform is one founded by the alumni from Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode. AngelList is focusing on tapping alumni associations of top business and technical institutions to widen its net of funders. 

The firm also says that angel and venture funds using its platform will also be able to supplement the investments of its own fund called The Collective. Till date, AngelList India claims to have launched over six funds focused on angel investments, all of which have begun making start-up investments. 

strong backing for the collective
The big-ticket names that back AngelList’s own fund, The Collective, includes Binny Bansal, Matrix Partners’ Avnish Bajaj, Salil Deshpande of Bain Capital Ventures, Tarun Davda, Vikram Vaidyanathan, Navroz Udwadia (Falcon Edge Capital), Rahul Mehta (DST Global) and funds like Kalaari Capital, FJ Labs, and Beenext,  among others.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ayodhya Verdict: Key highlights of the landmark judgment
Ayodhya verdict will build united India: KK Muhammed
Gallery
Rapid action force and Tamil Nadu police quick reaction force posted at Athupulam and Karumbukadai junction in Coimbatore City. (Photo | EPS/U Rakesh Kumar)
Ayodhya verdict: Security tightened across the country
India has been waiting with bated breath for the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case verdict which is now set to be pronounced on Saturday. (File Photo)
Ayodhya Case: The Ramjanambhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute in pictures
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp