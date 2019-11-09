Home Business

India Yamaha Motor launches BS-VI compliant variants of bikes

Published: 09th November 2019 04:03 PM

Image used for representational purpose. (Photo: Twitter / Yamaha Motor India)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India Yamaha Motor (IYM) on Friday launched BS-VI compliant variants of FZ-FI and FZS-FI bikes, priced between Rs 99,200 and Rs 1.02 lakh (ex-showroom).

The company will further announce the launch of other BS-VI compliant line-ups in the coming time, IYM said in a statement.

The new FZ-FI and FZS-FI BS-VI versions come with various features like single-channel ABS in the front wheel, front and rear disc brakes along with a single piece two-level seat.

"As Yamaha reveals from its new product line-up, the BS-VI compliant FZ motorcycles will be available across Yamaha showrooms from November 2019," Yamaha Motor India Chairman Motofumi Shitara said.

